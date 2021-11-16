How many times have you gone into a new diet, or any change for that matter, with high expectations only to crash and burn within weeks? This is way more common than you realize.

So many people go into a new diet plan with an all-or-nothing mindset. Not only does this set you up for disappointment, but it makes the change that much harder and more uncomfortable from the get-go.

You don’t have to give up everything or overhaul your entire life to get results. Small changes that you can stick to tend to be the best approach. Plus they set you up for success since they tend to be easier.

Getting started on a diet is the easy part, the hard part is sticking to it and getting results.

Here are ten tips to make sure you get the most out of your new diet plan by knowing what to expect and how to set yourself up for success.