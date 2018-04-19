Measure Your Calorie Intake With This Digital Kitchen Scale

Whether you're making a pre-workout snack or a post-workout meal, it's smart to measure your intake so you can fuel your performance with precisely what your body needs. With a Tare Digital Kitchen Scale, add a sleek measuring device to your kitchen that lets you do just that while also saving food and money over time.

If you're a dedicated macro-counter, you know how slow and painful it is to measure ingredients to a tee when all you want to do is eat. This digital kitchen scale eliminates that struggle so you can enjoy what matters most—cooking your favorite dishes quickly and fueling your body for maximum performance, while still sticking to your daily macro count. The scale is easy to use and super accurate, displaying the weight of your ingredients—up to 11 pounds—minus the measuring cup or container they're in, so you always get a perfect measurement.

Plus, it conveniently toggles between milliliters, grams, fluid ounces, and pounds/ounces, with the touch of a single button. This makes following new recipes incredibly simple, especially when a recipe calls for both metric and standard systems. The easy-to-clean scale also comes with AAA batteries and automatically shuts off, which saves you money now and in the long run. Even better, its stainless steel design looks great on countertops, making your kitchen a bit more stylish as well as practical.

Measure your intake with precision and get more from your workouts with a Tare Digital Kitchen Scale for $30—53% off the original price of $65.