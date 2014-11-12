Use ALA

Alpha Lipoic Acid is an antioxidant that improves insulin sensitivity. ALA will help shuttle the nutrients you gave your body directly into your muscle cells. You should use 100-300mg of ALA with your pre-workout meal.

Anthony Bevilacqua has been in the fitness industry for over a decade. His fitness influence has made an impact on millions of people both in and out of the gym. Find out more information about him at www.abfitnesstrainer.com.

