Britney Spears is no stranger to the gym. At this point it’s common knowledge, mostly because she loves to take workout selfies as much as she loves to work out. And you really can’t blame her, because she clearly has taking flawless photos down to a science.

We’ve rounded up some of her best workout-related posts, from post-gym selfies to mid-workout videos. Click through to check them out.

10 of Britney Spears’ best workout photos and videos

Selfie skills aside, even the best angles can’t replicate the product of sheer hard work and dedication, and it’s undeniable that Spears, a mom of two, has a killer body.

Everyone loves a good outdoor workout in the summer, and Spears is no exception.

The singer posted this video to her Instagram, and gave everyone some motivation to get outdoors.

On her apparent quest to inspire everyone to get up and get a workout in, Spears posted this video along with the selfie to the left. Of course, her home gym is the perfect backdrop for a mirror selfie.

Spears isn’t afraid to get some weight training in at the gym, either.

And she’s got her trainer standing by, so you know she’s all about good form.

Spears is known for her insane dance skills, so it only makes sense that stretching is a staple in her routine.

Stretching has never looked so good. Then again, Spears seems to look great no matter what she’s doing, so we’re not surprised that stretching is no different.

It looks like Spears is all about mindfulness and “owning her body through yoga“.

And she’s on the right track, since those practices can be beneficial to your life as a whole.

At least one of Spears’ fitness secrets is consistency, and she’ll get a workout in no matter what else she’s got going on.

An early-morning workout is a great way to start the day, and it looks like Spears agrees.

The pop star appears to be gearing up for summer with some serious flexibility exercises, and compound moves. Take a look at her latest workout video

