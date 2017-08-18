11 of the most stunning photos of Emma Stone

The über-talented, ever-endearing Emma Stone is officially the highest-paid female actress of 2017, raking in an estimated $26 million between June 2016 and June 2017, according to Forbes

The brunt of her earnings came from La La Land, in which Stone won a Best Actress Oscar. The megawatt box-office hit grossed $445.3 million globally, per Forbes

The 28-year-old knocked former top-ranked actress Jennifer Lawrence, who comes in at number three with $24 million, and bests runner-up Jennifer Anniston who earned $25.5 million.

In honor of Stone, we took a look back at some of her best moments. 

 

Emma Stone attended ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ world premiere at the Odeon Leicester Square on April 10, 2014 in London, England.

Here she is attending ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ Paris film premiere at Le Grand Rex on June 19, 2012 in Paris, France.

Stone attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

Here, the actress attended the ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology’ Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.

On April 15, 2014, Stone attended the ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise Of Electro’ Berlin Premiere at CineStar in Berlin, Germany. 

Stone stunned at the official after party for the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at The Grosvenor House Hotel on February 12, 2017 in London, England.

Stone arriving at the 84th Annual Academy Awards held at the Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California. 

Stone shined at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.

Here, Stone attended the opening ceremony and premiere of ‘La La Land’ during the 73rd Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 31, 2016 in Venice, Italy.

Stone at the Opening Ceremony and ‘Birdman’ premiere during the 71st Venice Film Festival on August 27, 2014 in Venice, Italy. 

Stone won Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for ‘La La Land.’ Here, she poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

