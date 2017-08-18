11 of the most stunning photos of Emma Stone

The über-talented, ever-endearing Emma Stone is officially the highest-paid female actress of 2017, raking in an estimated $26 million between June 2016 and June 2017, according to Forbes.

The brunt of her earnings came from La La Land, in which Stone won a Best Actress Oscar. The megawatt box-office hit grossed $445.3 million globally, per Forbes.

The 28-year-old knocked former top-ranked actress Jennifer Lawrence, who comes in at number three with $24 million, and bests runner-up Jennifer Anniston who earned $25.5 million.

In honor of Stone, we took a look back at some of her best moments.