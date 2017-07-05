Model Bregje Heinen is a Dutch treasure.

Born in the small town of Borculo in the Netherlands, Heinen has appeared on some of the biggest stages in the world.

Model Meredith Mickelson
Photos

Model Meredith Mickelson: 11 hottest photos

See the most beautiful looks from this stunner.

Read article

She’s walked alongside famous supermodels in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, appearing in 2011, 2012, and 2014. She’s been featured in the 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. And Heinen’s modeled for well-known brands like Alexander McQueen, Donna Karan, DKNY, and Prada.

Heinen continues to stun in every fashion show and spread she appears in.

Abigail Ratchford’s 25 most stunning Instagram photos
Photos

Abigail Ratchford’s 25 hottest Instagram photos

The model shows off her sexiest looks on social media.

Read article

Here are some of her most jaw-dropping looks. 

See more of Heinen on Instagram at @bregjeheinen.

 

Gallery: The 9 hottest photos of model Bregje Heinen

Close gallery popup button
1 OF 9
Back to intro

What is your daily workout routine like?

“I work out about 2-3 times a week,” Heinen told Men’s Fitness. “When I’m not, I like to take my dogs out for a daily long walk.”

What are your favorite exercises to do to stay in shape?

“I love kickboxing,” Heinen told Men’s Fitness. “That’s one of the only things I really enjoy doing. I’m not a gym lover like most people.”

What are some of your favorite healthy foods?

“I love to eat very clean and simple,” Heinen told Men’s Fitness. “I love salmon with rice or potatoes and vegetables. I just stopped eating meat because I love animals, and eventually will also try and cut out all fish—baby steps!”

What tips do you have for taking the perfect selfie?

“It’s all about the light,” Heinen told Men’s Fitness. “I cannot take a good selfie if the light isn’t right. Personally, I love the “golden hour” that’s around 7:30-8 p.m. You get the best lighting. I always angle my phone a little bit from above, it’s the most flattering.”

What’s your favorite part of being a model and being in photo shoots?

“I love that I get to work with different creative people,” Heinen told Men’s Fitness. “It’s great working together to create something beautiful.”

What do you enjoy most about the process?

“My favorite moment is when the pictures come out,” Heinen told Men’s Fitness. “I get really excited when it turns out how we planned.”

What are some of your favorite TV shows and movies?

“I’m obsessed with horror movies,” Heinen told Men’s Fitness. “One of my all-time favorites is The Eyes of My Mother. It’s very different and unique from all other typical horror movies. Also my favorite shows at the moment moment are Big Little Lies on HBO and all home shows on HGTV—I’m obsessed with interior design.”

Do you enjoy watching/playing sports?

“I’m not gonna lie, I’m not a big sports lover,” Heinen told Men’s Fitness. “But I do enjoy a basketball game here and there at the Barclays Center.”

Heinen has appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, and has walked during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show multiple times.  

Topics: