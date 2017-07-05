Gallery: The 9 hottest photos of model Bregje Heinen

16 Greatest Physiques of All Time
Model Bregje Heinen is a Dutch treasure.
Born in the small town of Borculo in the Netherlands, Heinen has appeared on some of the biggest stages in the world.
She’s walked alongside famous supermodels in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, appearing in 2011, 2012, and 2014. She’s been featured in the 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. And Heinen’s modeled for well-known brands like Alexander McQueen, Donna Karan, DKNY, and Prada.
Heinen continues to stun in every fashion show and spread she appears in.
Here are some of her most jaw-dropping looks.
See more of Heinen on Instagram at @bregjeheinen.
