Katy Perry’s been soaking up the sun.

The “Swish Swish” singer has been vacationing aboard a private yacht off the Amalfi Coast in Italy—and spent most of her time tanning and swimming in the ocean.

Most recently, it looks like the pop star has taken to scuba diving.

Here are some of the best photos from Perry’s Italian vacation.

Katy Perry wears skimpy bikini on vacation in Italy

American singer Katy Perry pictured enjoying a day on the beach while on vacation with her friends in Amalfi, Italy.

Afterwards, the party spent some time jumping off a yacht and swimming in the deep blue waters.

Perry has more than 66 million Instagram followers (and counting).

The singer first broke into the music business with her smash-hit single “I Kissed a Girl.”

Before singing pop music, however, Perry sang in her church’s choir and pursued a career in gospel music, according to IMDB.

Perry has since gone on to produce several chart-topping and commercially successful pop albums.

In fact, the music video for her song “Roar” is the seventh most-viewed video on YouTube, with more than 2 billion views.

