Katy Perry wears skimpy bikini on vacation in Italy

16 Greatest Physiques of All Time
Some of the best bodies we've ever seen.Read article
Some of the best bodies we've ever seen.Read article
Cut these foods out from your diet—now and forever.Read article
These girls with muscles may inspire more than the muscular men out there.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Katy Perry’s been soaking up the sun.
The “Swish Swish” singer has been vacationing aboard a private yacht off the Amalfi Coast in Italy—and spent most of her time tanning and swimming in the ocean.
Most recently, it looks like the pop star has taken to scuba diving.
Here are some of the best photos from Perry’s Italian vacation.
Katy Perry wears skimpy bikini on vacation in ItalyClose gallery popup button