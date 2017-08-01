Sneak peek of Zazie Beetz as Domino in ‘Deadpool 2’—and 10 of her most beautiful photos

16 Greatest Physiques of All Time
Zazie Beetz may be a relatively fresh face in Hollywood, but she’s one you’re going to be seeing a lot more of.
The young actress, who was born in Germany but also grew up in Washington Heights, NY, has appeared on FX’s hit television series Atlanta, as well as the film Applesauce. But her big break will come next year when she stars as Domino in the sequel to Deadpool, starring the hilariously foul-mouthed Ryan Reynolds as the titular superhero.
Reynolds gave the world its first look at Beetz in costume as Domino when he posted on Twitter a photo of her lying on top of a flattened Deadpool:
Some people just know how to work a red carpet. #Domino #DeadPool2 pic.twitter.com/llCc8JfKT6
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 31, 2017
Beetz gave the world an even closer look at Domino by posting a sneak peek photo of her own on Instagram:
Now that we’ve got you pumped for Domino’s debut in the Deadpool sequel, which hits theaters June 1, 2018, check out 10 of Beetz’s most stunning red carpet looks.
