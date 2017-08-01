Zazie Beetz may be a relatively fresh face in Hollywood, but she’s one you’re going to be seeing a lot more of.

The young actress, who was born in Germany but also grew up in Washington Heights, NY, has appeared on FX’s hit television series Atlanta, as well as the film Applesauce. But her big break will come next year when she stars as Domino in the sequel to Deadpool, starring the hilariously foul-mouthed Ryan Reynolds as the titular superhero.

Reynolds gave the world its first look at Beetz in costume as Domino when he posted on Twitter a photo of her lying on top of a flattened Deadpool:

Beetz gave the world an even closer look at Domino by posting a sneak peek photo of her own on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

DomiYAASSS #Domino ?

A post shared by Zazie (@zaziebeetz) on

Now that we’ve got you pumped for Domino’s debut in the Deadpool sequel, which hits theaters June 1, 2018, check out 10 of Beetz’s most stunning red carpet looks.

Sneak peek of Zazie Beetz as Domino in ‘Deadpool 2’—and 10 of her most beautiful photos

Close gallery popup button
1 OF 10
Back to intro

Actress Zazie Beetz attends the FX Networks TCA 2016 Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 9, 2016, in Beverly Hills, CA.

Beetz attends the Atlanta New York Screening at The Paley Center for Media on Aug. 23, 2016, in New York City.

Beetz poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio at the 2016 Winter Television Critics Association press tour at the Langham Hotel on Jan. 19, 2016, in Pasadena, CA.

Beetz attends the Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll Season 2 premiere at AMC Loews 34th Street 14 theater on June 28, 2016, in New York City.

Beetz speaks onstage during the Atlanta panel discussion at the FX portion of the 2015 Winter TCA Tour at the Langham Huntington Hotel on Jan. 16, 2016, in Pasadena, CA.

Beetz attends the FX premiere of Atlanta at the Georgia Aquarium on Aug. 25, 2016, in Atlanta, GA.

Beetz attends the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, CA.

Beetz attends FOX and FX’s 2017 Golden Globe Awards after party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, CA.

Beetz attends Esquire‘s celebration of March cover star James Corden and the Mavericks of Hollywood presented by Hugo Boss at Sunset Tower Hotel on Feb. 8, 2017, in West Hollywood, CA.

Topics: