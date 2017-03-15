Photos: Emily Ratajkowski stars in seductive lingerie campaign for DKNY

Today, March 13th, DKNY launches its Spring/Summer 2017 intimates, hosiery, and sleepwear campaign, aappropriately named #GoodMorningDKNY.

Emily Ratajkowski
The highlight of the campaign, in our opinion, though is actress and model Emily Ratajkowski. Here are stills from the film and campaign that were shot in DKNY’s native New York.

 

 

In the film, Emily wears the black Unlined Demi Bra and matching Cheeky Boyshort from the new Classic Lace collection. Hosiery styles seen throughout the campaign include the new Micro Net Tight and Fishnet Thigh High in Nude.

In the cheeky film, Ratajkowski wakes, then leaves her apartment to walk her dog—wearing nothing more than her DKNY bra and briefs. The fashion film and campaign will live online at DKNY.com and in iconic New York locations.

If you want to surprise your girlfriend with a little something, the DKNY intimates and hosiery spring collections are available at DKNY, Nordstrom.com, Lord + Taylor, and Macy’s.

Can’t get enough of Ratajkowski (we can’t either)? Check out her Instagram

