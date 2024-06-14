If you thought that the only way to speed date was to practice your small-talk while playing musical tables with a group of strangers, you might be interested to lean that for running enthusiasts at least, the chance to jog, run, or sprint your way to romantic success could replace old fashioned clockwatching and offer a brand-new way to find a “SoleMate.”

With more than 80 million users worldwide, Tinder has become the world’s most downloaded dating app and a dominant digital resource for those wanting to make a human connection (remember those?). Having identified that ‘running’ is one of the top trending interests among Tinder swipers it makes sense that the dating giant has coupled-up with the personalized running and coaching app, Runna to get hearts racing in future “SoleMates” running sessions.

Running and Romance is the New Dinner Date

“With the nights getting longer, and many young singles ditching the classic dinner date, the SoleMates Run Clubs allow young singles to enjoy an IRL date with a difference,” says Laura Wilkinson, a Senior Communications Director at Tinder. Authors note: IRL means ‘In Real Life’, Grandad!

Designed to bring singles together for a fun dating experience, pilots of the SoleMates Run Clubs will take place for three weeks across June and July at different London, England locations. Each session will consist of a 5k run led by Runna and kept at a casual, chatty pace to help attendees either meet new, like-minded people, or more to the point; flirt with that hot Tinder match while getting a sweat on. The SoleMates Run Clubs will welcome all runners; from those who have never been running before to those who tear it up every week. If the experiment proves successful, and with Tinder available in more than 190 counties, expect running and romance to be a regular thing in an area near you soon.

Worried you won’t find a match? Fear not, Tinder says that those attending runs before finding a local match will be paired with like-minded runners based on previous running experience, to ensure potential connections have the chance to chat as they run and explore personalities as well as pace. Then, at the finish line, all runners will be hosted at a post-run social where they’ll have the opportunity to get to know the very people that they left in the dust earlier, and try to get back on track over drinks and nibbles. Those living, working, or vacationing in London in June and July can be part of these 5k runs on June 12 (sold out), June 19, and July 17, 2024. Just don’t be seen out in those shameful old sneakers!

For info, simply follow Runna on Eventbrite or look out for special swipe cards in the Tinder app.