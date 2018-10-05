PeopleImages
Sex
17 Interesting (and a Few Weird) Facts About Sex
People spend a lot of time thinking about sex, but how much do we actually know? Educate yourself about these unique facts.
Who doesn’t love some sex trivia to share at your next family dinner? We kid! But nothing satisfies a curiosity itch more than some little-known facts about sex. Chalk up on your sex knowledge to impress your friends at your next happy hour.
1 of 17
Getty
2 of 17
Elizabeth Fernandez / Getty
3 of 17
Lorenzo Viola / EyeEm
4 of 17
Westend61/Getty
5 of 17
Tomasz Zajda / EyeEm
6 of 17
JGI/Jamie Grill
7 of 17
vgajic / Getty
8 of 17
RgStudio/Getty
9 of 17
Sidekick/Getty
10 of 17
Westend61/Getty
11 of 17
Jorg Greuel / Getty
12 of 17
knape/Getty
13 of 17
Pongsak Tawansaeng / EyeEm
14 of 17
Colin Anderson / Getty
15 of 17
Andy Roberts / Getty
16 of 17
paolomartinezphotography/Getty
17 of 17
Courtesy of Intimate Gymnastics