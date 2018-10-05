17 Interesting (and a Few Weird) Facts About Sex

1. The average number of sexual partners is…

Wondering how your numbers stack up? According to a 2017 survey of 2,000 people in the U.S. and the U.K. by the company Superdrug.com, the average number of sexual partners for men in the U.S. was about 7.2 (in Louisiana, it was 15.7!). They also found that the average number of sexual partners in the U.K. was about seven. Both men and women thought that seven as the average number of sexual partners in someone’s lifetime was ideal.

Recently, a U.K. study published in the Journal of Sex Research that included responses from over 15,000 men and women between the ages of 16 and 74 found that men claimed a lifetime average of 14.14 partners while women said they had slept with 7.12 men.