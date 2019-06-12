10 Unique Benefits of Masturbating

We're all human. It's normal for you to fulfill your sexual needs and desires regardless of whether your partner is present. And masturbating even has legitimate health benefits—even if you hate talking about the taboo topic. In fact, 88 percent of 1,200 Americans polled said they masturbate, but a third have lied about it, according to a 2016 survey from sexual health and wellness company TENGA.

So don't be shy—keep enjoying your "me" time. It'll help you understand what turns you on, which in turn, can help your sex life with your partner. Plus every time you tug one out, you can rest assured that you're doing something that has tons of benefits that contribute to your health. From boosting your mood to preventing cancer to making you a marathon man in bed (which will ultimately skyrocket your self-confidence), exploring yourself is probably the most pleasurable thing you can do for your health today.