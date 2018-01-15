The 5 Best Bear Crawl Variations for a Concrete Core

The bear position—down low to the ground on all fours—hits several small but important muscle groups, including the hip and shoul­der stabilizers and, above all else, the core. You can hold the position, which is a step up from the traditional plank, or you can perform rows, reaches, and sled drags from the position. Regardless of the move you execute, your core will be working from all angles.

How to do it

1. Start on all fours, with your knees under your hips and your wrists under your shoulders.

2. Dig your toes into the ground and slightly lift your knees up. If a lacrosse ball was placed on your back, it shouldn’t move.

3. Do not rotate your hips as you move. Start by mastering the hold for 30 seconds. When you do, upgrade to these moves for fierce additions to abs day.