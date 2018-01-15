Per Bernal

Abs and Core Exercises

The 5 Best Bear Crawl Variations for a Concrete Core

These bear position varieties will help you hone a beastly core.

The bear position—down low to the ground on all fours—hits several small but important muscle groups, including the hip and shoul­der stabilizers and, above all else, the core. You can hold the position, which is a step up from the traditional plank, or you can perform rows, reaches, and sled drags from the position. Regardless of the move you execute, your core will be working from all angles.

How to do it

1. Start on all fours, with your knees under your hips and your wrists under your shoulders.

2. Dig your toes into the ground and slightly lift your knees up. If a lacrosse ball was placed on your back, it shouldn’t move.

3. Do not rotate your hips as you move. Start by mastering the hold for 30 seconds. When you do, upgrade to these moves for fierce additions to abs day.

Basic Bear Crawl

The most basic of bear exercises, the crawl will work your core, quads, and glutes as you slowly drive forward, backward, and side to side. To do it: Step forward with your opposite hand and foot, taking small steps, then repeat on the other side. If you keep proper form, you may be surprised by how difficult this can be. You can mix it up, too, by moving laterally or diagonally.

Sled Drag

This is the same movement as the crawl but with added weight—if your gym has a sled and rope, that’s your best bet. Tie the rope to the sled and then attach the other end to a sled drag belt or a harness. Clip yourself to the sled and crawl away. Aim for increments of 10-yard crawls.

Arm and Leg Reach

This static exercise will challenge your stability as you fight to balance with one arm and leg off the ground. From the bear position, simply take one hand and the opposite leg off the ground and fully extend. Don’t break form as you bring your arm and leg back and switch to the opposite side. Too easy? Take it to the next level by adding a 5- to 10-pound dumbbell in each hand.

Iso Bear Lat Pull

If you think the arm reach is child’s play, then give this exercise a try for a move that hits both your core and lats. Set up facing a power rack and loop a superband around it, then grab it. It’s the same motion you would use for a single-arm lat pulldown or pullup. Simply drive your elbow back and pull your hand to your shoulder. To increase difficulty, you can either hold the down position for longer or you can start from farther back, which will increase the band tension.

Valslide Bear Crawl

This variation is very hard. Try it only once you’re competent at every other position. The payoff, however, is next-level arm and lat activation as well as improved hip mobility. To do it, get into bear position with feet on sliders. You can either pull with your arms and lats, with no lower-body involvement or proceed as you normally would with a standard bear crawl, taking steps with opposite arms and legs.

