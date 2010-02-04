Before they had any high-tech equipment at their disposal, bodybuilders lifted nearly anything they could get their hands on in the gym to make the muscular gains they wanted. One of their favorite and most utilized inventions was the T-bar row – minus the shiny coat of paint and soft chest pad. That’s right: State-of-the-art meant a barbell with a few plates on one side.

Those visionaries were definitely on to something – this original move will add size and thickness to your middle back and lats just as effectively as any machine on the market today. And best of all, if you master it, you’ll not only have the kind of back you’ve always wanted but everyone in the gym will know that you’re cut from the same cloth as the great ones. Follow these steps and get it right.

Start

Load one side of a barbell with weight, place the other end of the bar on the floor and secure it in a corner of the gym.

Straddle the bar near the plate-loaded side, with your feet spaced shoulder-width apart.

Bend over and loop a close-grip handle securely under the bar, as close to the plates as possible, then grasp the handle with both hands.

Keep your back arched and tight, your head in a neutral position and your knees slightly bent. This is your starting position.

Action

Keeping your abs tight, pull the bar toward your chest, squeezing your shoulder blades together at the top.

Hold for a brief count, then slowly lower the bar along the same path until you feel a good stretch in your back muscles and your arms are near full extension. Stop just short of allowing the weight to touch the floor. Repeat for reps.

Pointers