The dumbbell front raise is a go-to move for building strong, defined front delts, but let’s be honest—not everyone gets the results from it. That’s why we’ve come up with these five dumbbell front raise alternatives. Some lifters feel more upper trap burn than shoulder burn, while others deal with discomfort, making it more of a liability than a muscle builder.

You don’t have to sacrifice front delt gains just because the dumbbell front raise isn’t your bag, baby. Because there are alternative exercises that target the anterior deltoids without unnecessary strain on your shoulders.

Here, we’ll explain why the dumbbell front raise is effective—but not for everyone—what to look for in an alternative, and five exercises that will keep your front delts strong and prominent.

Let’s get those delts popping.

What Makes the Dumbbell Front Raise Effective?

While big compound lifts like the overhead press and bench press train the front delts indirectly, the front raise zeroes in on them, making it a staple for lifters looking to carve out strong, well-defined shoulders.

Here is why it works:

Direct Front Delt Action: Unlike pressing movements that recruit multiple muscles, the dumbbell front raise places the front delts under direct tension.

Increased Shoulder Volume Without Heavy Loads: This exercise doesn’t require massive weights, so adding more training volume without beating up your shoulders is easy.

Aesthetic & Strength Benefits: Building up your anterior delts is key to improving your pressing strength, whether you want to fill out your T-shirt or improve your aesthetics.

For some, the dumbbell front raise feels off, leads to unnecessary trap engagement, or causes shoulder discomfort. If you fall into that camp, there’s no need to force it—plenty of smart alternatives offer the same benefits without drawbacks. Before discussing those, let’s see what makes a great alternative to the Dumbbell Front Raise.

What to Look For In Dumbbell Front Raise Alternatives

A solid alternative to the dumbbell front raise should check all the boxes below. A good substitute should:

Target the Anterior Deltoid: Well, a no-brainer, right? But still, it doesn’t go without saying that if it doesn’t challenge the front delts, it’s not a real alternative.

Mimic Shoulder Flexion: The dumbbell front raise involves lifting your arms forward (flexion), so a good alternative should follow a similar motion.

Shoulder-friendly: If an exercise causes pain or discomfort, it’s not working. A good front delt movement should provide tension without unnecessary strain on the shoulders or neck.

Progressive Overload: This is another no-brainer because you need to be able to increase reps, sets, or weight so your front delts continue to grow.

Now, let’s get to the good stuff.

5 Dumbbell Front Raise Alternatives

When the dumbbell front raise isn’t working or you’re looking for variety to pump up your front delts, these five exercises will do the trick.

Cable Front Raise

The cable front raise is similar to the dumbbell variation, but this variation keeps constant tension on the front delts throughout the entire range of motion—something dumbbells don’t do. Dumbbells lose tension at the bottom, while cables provide steady resistance throughout the ROM. Plus, the cable’s fixed path helps reduce unnecessary movement.

Form Tip: Stand tall, grip the handle, and raise with control, avoiding shrugging or letting your traps take over.

Programming Suggestions: 2-4 sets of 12-15 reps.

Plate Front Raise

Due to its bilateral nature, the plate front raise prevents uneven activation. The fixed grip makes keeping tension in the delts rather than the traps easier and requires better body control to prevent excessive swinging.

Form Tip: Grip the plate firmly, keep a soft bend in your elbows, and control the eccentric to avoid using momentum.

Programming Suggestions: 3 sets of 15-25 reps.

Reverse-Grip Shoulder Press

The reverse-grip shoulder press tweaks the standard shoulder press. In this variation, the palms face you instead of forward. This minor tweak emphasizes the front delts, making it a pressing alternative to front raises. The reverse-grip shoulder press allows heavier loading of the front delts and puts the shoulder joint in a safer position, reducing unnecessary strain.

Form Tip: Keep your elbows tucked in and avoid flaring your arms out too much.

Programming Suggestions: 3-4 sets of 8-15 reps

Incline Front Raise

The Incline Front Raise is performed while lying on an incline bench, which restricts momentum and prevents excessive lower back arching—two common issues with Dumbbell front raises. The incline forces strict front delt engagement while keeping you locked in and your delts growing with the discomfort.

Form Tip: If using dumbbells, change your grip to neutral, overhand, or underhand to train the front delt from various angles.

Programming Suggestions: 2-3 sets 12-15 reps

Kettlebell Horn Grip Front Raise

The kettlebell horn grip front raise is a challenging variation that places a greater demand on shoulder stability due to the kettlebell’s offset nature. Holding the kettlebell horns forces the front delts, forearms, and grip muscles to work harder than the dumbbell variation, and the offset weight encourages better control.

Form Tip: To maintain the front delt juiciness, hold the kettlebell firmly, keep the elbows slightly bent, and avoid excessive swinging.

Programming Suggestions: 2-4 sets of 15 reps