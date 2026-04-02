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Your shoulder mobility often determines the quality of your barbell back squat. If getting under the bar feels tight, awkward, or painful, that’s not just “bad shoulder mobility,” it’s your body telling you something is wrong.
While setting up your barbell back squat, you need to:
Suppose the setup feels off; compensations may occur, like elbows flaring, wrist pain, chest collapsing, or the bar position not feeling right before you squat. Most lifters try to push through it—widen their grip, or suck it up. But the real problem is a lack of mobility where it counts: the shoulders, upper back, and surrounding tissues.
The 5 best shoulder mobility exercises are not just about increasing flexibility but also about developing the mobility and positioning necessary to control the barbell before you squat.
A simple barbell test to identify shoulder tightness, elbow flare, and upper-back weakness. Nothing fancy here, as all you need is a barbell. Step under an empty bar and set up like you’re about to back squat.
Now check:
Now that you’re there, watch for and feel for anterior shoulder discomfort, elbow discomfort, or elbows drifting up and out, wrist pain, or the chest collapsing. If you can’t hold this position without pain, your setup is off—and loading it will only make it worse.
A good squat starts with a great setup. And a great setup is built more than just where you place your hands. To own the bar position, you need:
Miss one of these, and your squat is on unstable ground before you begin. Next, we’ll tell you what to do about it.
The exercises below serve two purposes. First, if you’re having trouble getting a barbell on your back, these will help. Second, these exercises serve as a preventive maintenance to keep or even enhance your shoulder mobility.
A banded face-pull variation in which you pull toward your face and finish by externally rotating your shoulders, bringing your hands up and back.
Why Lifters Need It for the Back Squat
A solid back squat begins with a tight upper back and externally rotated shoulders. When you lack sufficient external rotation, you can’t create a stable shelf, your elbows flare out, and the barbell’s position isn’t solid. This exercise develops the combination of scapular retraction and external rotation needed for improved upper-body positioning.
How to Do It
Programming Suggestions: Do 2 sets of 10-12 reps before squatting and include in your general warm-up for 1-3 sets of 10-12 reps.
A controlled external rotation drill is performed with the elbow supported on the knee to isolate the rotator cuff.
Why Lifters Need It for the Back Squat
This exercise targets the range where lifters may struggle with their grip on the bar. Forcing shoulder external rotation when you lack it causes elbows to be out of position and wrists to rebel. This drill develops control within the critical range of motion your setup relies on.
How to Do It
Programming Suggestions: Before squatting, perform 2 sets of 8–10 reps per side.
A TRX exercise combining a face pull with a Y raise, emphasizing a slow eccentric phase on the Y raise.
Why Lifters Need It for the Back Squat
Face Pull to Y builds strength and control through an extended range of motion. First, strengthen external rotation using only your body weight; then, the eccentric Y improves upper back strength and posture.
How to Do It
Programming Suggestions: Before squatting, perform 2–3 sets of 6–8 reps, emphasizing a slow lowering.
A deep squat hold using TRX support, combined with overhead reach and deep belly breathing.
Why Lifters Need It for the Back Squat
Tight lats limit your ability to get under the bar and maintain thoracic extension that’s needed to create a stable shelf. With the deep squat with belly breathing, you develop shoulder mobility, lat length, and proper squat positioning all at once.
How to Do It
Programming Suggestions: Perform 1-2 sets of 6 breaths before hitting the barbell.
A wall-based pec stretch where both arms are supported against the wall, followed by a controlled lift-off. This exercise adds active control to a traditional chest stretch.
Why Lifters Need It for the Back Squat
Tight pecs pull your shoulders forward into internal rotation, making it harder to position your hands properly, keep the elbows down, and form the tight upper back shelf needed for the barbell. The pec stretch with lift-off does two things: opens the front of the shoulder and trains control within the new range. Tight pecs also contribute to poor shoulder mechanics and scapula positioning, which can limit proper setup and stability.
How to Do It
Programming Suggestions: 1–2 sets of 5 lift-offs per side, pairing with face pulls for better carryover.
Most back squat issues don’t begin during the descent; they happen before you even unrack the bar. Here’s what can go wrong, and how to fix it.
A narrow grip will create upper-back tightness, but only if your shoulders can handle it. Forcing it leads to elbow flare, wrist pain, and a compromised setup.
Fix: Widen your grip until you’re able to keep wrists neutral and elbows down. Then, gradually narrow your grip as you improve shoulder external rotation and thoracic extension.
If your wrists are cranked back and taking the pressure, your upper back cannot do its job.
Fix: Think “hands hook, back supports,” by pulling your elbows down and in and driving your upper back into the bar.
Excessively flaring the elbows pulls the upper back out of position, making it harder to create a stable shelf.
Fix: Bring your elbows down and slightly toward your ribs, not straight back or cranked high. Think about pointing your elbows toward the floor behind you.
If you’re not actively pulling the bar into your back, you’re missing the foundation of a strong squat.
Fix: Squeeze your shoulder blades together and down, then pull the bar into your traps like you’re trying to bend it over your back.
If your shoulders protest during the barbell back squat, the problem isn’t the lift itself; it’s the setup. The focus then shifts to improving mobility and control so you can get under the bar without compensating. Because a squat doesn’t start when you bend at the hips and knees, it begins the moment you take the bar out of the rack. Own your upper body positioning, and everything that follows will get stronger.