In just his second season in Formula 1, Oscar Piastri is already making waves as a future face of the sport. The McLaren driver has claimed Grand Prix victories in Hungary and Azerbaijan, along with five podium finishes. Before securing his contract with McLaren last year, he became the only driver to capture the Formula Renault, Formula 3, and Formula 2 championships in consecutive seasons.

Together with Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri has propelled McLaren from a fourth-place finish in last season’s Constructors’ Championship to leading the pack this year. One of the most impressive aspects of the 23-year-old Australian is his poise under pressure—a trait that has become one of his greatest assets on the track.

Ahead of this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix, the 23-year-old sat down with M&F to dive into the intense physical demands of jumping from F4 to F1. He opened up about the grueling 10-month season, along with the relentless travel across multiple time zones for 24 action-packed races.

Oscar Piastri Quickly Discovered the Demands of the F1 Schedule

Since joining the grid last year, Piastri has learned a great deal about enhancing his driving performance, but he admits that no advice could fully prepare him for the physical demands of the season off the track. This year’s schedule includes 24 races across 21 countries and five continents, placing a premium on adequate rest and diligent body care to keep up with the grueling pace.

“My F2 season had eights rounds,” said Piastri, who’s also partnered with Optimum Nutrition. “My first F1 season had 24. So, you’re tripling the amount of races. So, the day-to-day routine and keeping your body in top shape is much more important because you don’t have anywhere near as many breaks to be able to train properly.”

The demanding schedule also doesn’t factor in the additional appearances and obligations drivers have for team sponsors. With Formula 1 generating $3.22 billion in revenue last year and an operating profit of $392 million, the packed calendar is unlikely to ease up anytime soon. As global interest in the sport continues to rise, new sponsors and partners are also eager to get involved.

The Importance of Proper Ingredients

Optimum Nutrition has partnered with McLaren as their official sports nutrition partner. This collaboration was highlighted in October with the launch of the Optimum Nutrition Performance Hub, a cutting-edge health and fitness center located at McLaren’s headquarters in England.

Piastri emphasized the significance of the partnership, noting that the brand is recognized as the top sports nutrition brand in the world. He also noted the importance of Optimum Nutrition’s commitment to batch testing, which ensures the safety and quality of the products meet the needs of the drivers and team staff. “We have very strict demands for what we put in our body,” Piastri explained. “So, working with Optimum Nutrition on that is very important to make sure we’re in safe hands. It’s a massive part of trying to keep our bodies in the best shape we can.”

Currently, Piastri prefers the vanilla-flavored plant protein, as whey protein has not been suitable for him in the past. Maintaining proper nutrition throughout the season is just as crucial to performance as hard tires during the final laps.

Race Day Preparation

On a typical circuit, the average speed reaches around 200 miles per hour. Despite the intensity of any HIIT workout, nothing can truly replicate the g-forces, vibrations, and physical demands that drivers experience on the track. To maintain his cardiovascular fitness, Piastri prefers cycling, which allows him to sustain a consistent heart rate over a long duration.

In addition to physical training, drivers also engage in various reactive and cognitive drills to enhance their reaction times, but they find time for fun activities as well. “A lot of us on the grid play paddle or some kind of racket sport,” Piastri noted. “I can definitely confirm that being good at F1 does not always correlate to being good at racket sports. It’s more for fun than anything specific.”

To maintain consistency while adjusting to different time zones, Piastri keeps his pre-race meal the same. He opts for pasta with tomato sauce and baked chicken, a simple choice that provides comfort for both his body and mind, especially given his love of Italian cuisine.

Oscar Piastri’s Podium Workout

With all the travel during the season, meetings with team engineers, and other commitments, drivers don’t have many opportunities for extended training sessions. It’s crucial for them to follow their performance coaches’ guidance to ensure they’re at their peak on race day.

Formula 1 is widely regarded as the most prestigious motor-racing competition in the world, and what sets it apart from F2, F3, and F4 is the superior weight, speed, and power of the cars. Unlike the lower categories, F1 cars are equipped with power steering, which reduces strain on the arms and upper body during high-speed racing and sharp turns. However, the physical demands remain intense, with a strong focus on neck strength, overall stamina, and endurance due to the length of the races. According to Piastri, the g-forces also put significant pressure on the lower back, making mobility work just as crucial as strength training.

Barbell Squats: 3 sets, 8 reps

3 sets, 8 reps Barbell Deadlifts 3 sets, 8 reps

3 sets, 8 reps Dumbell Benchpress 3 sets, 10 reps

3 sets, 10 reps Dumbbell Incline Bench Row 3 sets, 10 reps

3 sets, 10 reps Shoulder press 3 sets, 10 reps

Follow Oscar Piastri at @oscarpiastri and McLaren at @mclaren