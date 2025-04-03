If you want to build a back so thick it looks like you could wrestle a grizzly bear (or at least haul in every grocery bag in one trip), your pull-day workouts need to go beyond the basics. Sure, lat pulldowns and barbell rows are solid, but repeating the same old pull day exercises will only get you so far. To forge true silverback gorilla strength, you need variety—movements that challenge different angles, improve grip and stability, and unlock hidden pulling power.

The pull day back workouts below are designed for strength, hypertrophy, power, and functional stability, each packed with underutilized exercises that will challenge your back in new ways. Whether you’re trying to break a plateau, build thickness, or improve pulling endurance, these workouts have you covered.

Strength-Focused Pull Workout (Low Reps, Heavy Weight)

Goal: Maximal strength and pulling power Sets & Reps: 4-6 sets of 3-5 reps (heavy weights, long rest)

Barbell Pendlay Row: 5 sets, 5 reps

5 sets, 5 reps Landmine T Row: 4 sets, 6 reps

4 sets, 6 reps Single-Arm Lat Pulldown: 4 sets, 8 reps (each arm)

4 sets, 8 reps (each arm) Chest-Supported Row: 3 sets, 10 reps

3 sets, 10 reps Bent-Over Dumbbell See-Saw Row: 3 sets, 8 reps (each side)

Strength Pro Tip: Rest 2-3 minutes between heavy sets to maintain power output and avoid form breakdown.

Hypertrophy Pull Workout (Moderate Reps, Higher Volume)

Goal: Muscle growth and back thickness Sets & Reps: 3-4 sets of 8-12 reps

Landmine T Row: 4 sets, 8 reps

4 sets, 8 reps Single-Arm Low Cable Row: 3 sets, 10 reps

3 sets, 10 reps Split Stance Rotational Row: 3 sets, 10 reps

3 sets, 10 reps Chest-Supported Row: 3 sets, 12 reps

3 sets, 12 reps Inverted Row: 3 sets, 15 reps

3 sets, 15 reps Banded Face Pulls: 3 sets, 15 reps

Hypertrophy Pro Tip: Rest 45-60 seconds between sets to keep the muscles under tension longer for maximal growth.

Power Pull Workout (Explosiveness & Speed)

Goal: Develop explosive pulling power and athleticism Sets & Reps: 4-6 sets of 3-5 reps for power moves, 8-12 for accessories

Pendlay Row (Speed Reps @ 60% 1RM): 5 sets, 3 reps

5 sets, 3 reps Kettlebell Gorilla Row: 4 sets, 6 reps (each side)

4 sets, 6 reps (each side) Landmine T Row: 4 sets, 6 reps

4 sets, 6 reps Split Stance Rotational Row: 3 sets, 10 reps (each side)

3 sets, 10 reps (each side) Inverted Row (Explosive Reps): 3 sets, 5 reps

3 sets, 5 reps Banded Face Pulls: 3 sets, 15 reps

Power Pro Tip: Rest 90-120 seconds between explosive sets to maintain bar speed and power output.

Functional Strength & Stability Pull Workout (Core-Driven & Unilateral Strength)

Goal: Improve stability, balance, and real-world pulling strength Sets & Reps: 3-4 sets of 8-12 reps

Single-Arm Lat Pulldown: 4 sets, 8 reps (each arm)

4 sets, 8 reps (each arm) Kettlebell Gorilla Row: 3 sets, 10 reps (each side)

3 sets, 10 reps (each side) Split Stance Rotational Row: 3 sets, 10 reps (each side)

3 sets, 10 reps (each side) Chest-Supported Row: 3 sets, 12 reps

3 sets, 12 reps Single-Arm Low Cable Row: 3 sets, 12 reps (each arm)

3 sets, 12 reps (each arm) Inverted Row (Paused Reps): 3 sets, 12 reps

Functional Strength Pro Tip: Use controlled eccentrics (slow lowering) to increase time under tension and improve muscular control.

How to Progress Your Workouts

Progressive overload is the key to building a stronger, more muscular back. If you’re not consistently pushing yourself, your gains will stall. Here’s how to keep progressing in your pull-day workouts:

Increase Load Gradually: Add weight in small increments (2.5 to 5 pounds for dumbbells, 5 to 10 pounds for barbells) while maintaining proper form.

Adjust Reps & Sets: If you’re consistently hitting the top of your rep range with ease, increase the weight or add another set.

Improve Rep Quality: Focus on controlled eccentrics (lowering the weight slowly), full range of motion, and better mind-muscle connection.

Increase Training Volume: Add more total reps or sets over time, ensuring your muscles are exposed to greater workload.

Modify Tempo: Slowing down the eccentric (lowering phase) or incorporating pauses at peak contraction can enhance muscle engagement and growth.

Incorporate Advanced Techniques: Drop sets, supersets, and rest-pause training can help break plateaus and push your muscles further.

Progress Unilateral Work: Challenge stability by moving from machine-based exercises to free weights and bodyweight variations.

Reduce Rest Time (When Applicable): For hypertrophy and endurance, shortening rest periods (e.g., from 60 seconds to 45) can increase metabolic stress and drive muscle growth.

Stay consistent, track your progress, and don’t be afraid to challenge yourself—your back will thank you.

Programming Tips for Pull Day Back Workouts

You need a strategic approach that balances movement patterns, training styles, and recovery to maximize gains and keep your back strong, resilient, and injury-free. Follow these key programming strategies to take your pulling power to the next level:

Train Pulling Movements at Different Angles: Don’t just hammer lat pulldowns and barbell rows—mix in vertical, horizontal, and rotational pulling movements for full back development.

Incorporate Different Training Modalities: Barbells are great, but dumbbells, kettlebells, cables, bands, and bodyweight exercises add variety, prevent overuse injuries, and improve muscle activation.

Balance Strength, Hypertrophy & Power: Strength training builds raw pulling power, hypertrophy builds muscle size, and power training enhances explosiveness. Rotate through these training styles every 4-6 weeks.

Prioritize Recovery & Mobility: A stronger back requires proper recovery. Your lats are one of the largest muscle groups in your body and require more recovery time. Use mobility drills, stretching, and soft tissue work to keep your back primed and ready.