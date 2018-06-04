Yoimaya Mongsabaa/Guinness World Records North America Inc.

Workout Tips

How to Do a Pinkie Pullup

When you can haul yourself up by your two smallest fingers, everyone will know you’re strong.

by
Yoimaya Mongsabaa/Guinness World Records North America Inc.
View Gallery (3)

In a world where plenty of people can't even do a pullup, a feat of strength like the pinkie pullup is guaranteed to impress pretty much everyone who sees you do it. Even the toughest gymgoers probably wouldn't even think to train for it, so you'd be hard-pressed to find another guy who's already mastered it. 

See the recommended exercises below and click through for a step-by-step training guide to master the pinkie pullup.

Recommended training exercises:

  • deadlift
  • loaded carry
  • pullup
  • dead hang
  • weighted pullup
  • muscle-up
  • one-hand chinup

Muscles engaged:

  • back muscles (lats and rhomboids)
  • posterior deltoids
  • biceps
  • abs
  • forearms
  • hands
How to Do a Pinkie Pullup
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 3
close
1 of 3
Mark Nerys
Step 1

Master the traditional pullup and increase your reps. The best way to do that, says Marcus Bondi (marcusbondi.com), an Australian who holds several pullup and chinup world records, is to hang on the bar long after you’re exhausted. So do as many full pullups as you can, then as many half-reps, then as many quarter-reps, and finally hold on to the bar in a dead hang for as long as possible. Gradually build up to weighted pullups, muscle-ups, and one-hand chin-ups: Grab a tight hold of one wrist with the opposite hand and draw yourself upward.

2 of 3
Mark Nerys
Step 2

From there, do what Bondi calls “two-finger assist pullups”: Grab the bar with one hand, and then use just two fingers of your other hand to assist you. As you get stronger, work up to just using your index finger—and then just your ring finger and pinkie, and then just your pinkie—of your other hand to assist you. Then master a dead hang off the bar with just your ring fingers and pinkies of both hands and then just your pinkies.

3 of 3
Mark Nerys
Step 3

When you can do 10 pinkie-only assisted pullups, you’re ready to go for the real thing. And once you’ve mastered it, you’ll have a party trick that’s sure to impress. “Just make a worthwhile bet about it,” Bondi says. “Don’t show off your super-awesomeness for free.”

Topics:
Comments