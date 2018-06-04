Yoimaya Mongsabaa/Guinness World Records North America Inc.
Workout Tips
How to Do a Pinkie Pullup
When you can haul yourself up by your two smallest fingers, everyone will know you’re strong.
In a world where plenty of people can't even do a pullup, a feat of strength like the pinkie pullup is guaranteed to impress pretty much everyone who sees you do it. Even the toughest gymgoers probably wouldn't even think to train for it, so you'd be hard-pressed to find another guy who's already mastered it.
See the recommended exercises below and click through for a step-by-step training guide to master the pinkie pullup.
Recommended training exercises:
- deadlift
- loaded carry
- pullup
- dead hang
- weighted pullup
- muscle-up
- one-hand chinup
Muscles engaged:
- back muscles (lats and rhomboids)
- posterior deltoids
- biceps
- abs
- forearms
- hands