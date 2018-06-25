Kolostock / Getty

How to Drive a Golf Ball Farther

Wind up and let it fly with these tips from a World Long Drive champion.

Whether you're a casual golfer or a total newbie, you know that there's a lot more to it than meets the eye. To drive the ball farther than ever, you need to train the right muscle groups and build flexibility (see the moves below for some pointers). With the right training and these tips from a World Long Drive champion, you'll be driving the ball farther and harder in no time.

RECOMMENDED EXERCISES

For power/club speed:

  • squats
  • box jumps
  • hang cleans
  • lunges
  • planks

For flexibility:

  • rotational stretches
  • arm circles
  • hip turns
Illustration by Mark Nerys
1. Relax and Focus

There’s more to crushing a golf ball down the fairway than just gripping and ripping it. First, get behind the ball, pick your target, and visualize the shot. “I close my eyes and try to see the shot before I hit it,” says Tim Burke, a former University of Miami pitcher turned two-time World Long Drive champion. “Also, relax your jaw. If that’s relaxed, you’re relaxed.”

2 of 3
Illustration by Mark Nerys
2. Stay Loose

Hitting a ball 400-plus yards is about more than just swinging your hardest. Instead, think about transferring power from the ground up, starting with your feet, then legs, core, shoulders, arms, and hands—right through the club and into the ball. “Swinging superhard can create tension and actually slow down your club speed,” Burke says.

“It’s important to stay as loose as possible. Loose is smooth, and smooth is fast.”

3 of 3
Illustration by Mark Nerys
3. Smash That Ball

“If you’re right-handed, take the club back and load your weight on your right side, with your right hip coming back to ensure a full turn,” Burke says. Then uncoil all that torque and hit through the ball. Competition-winning drives won’t happen overnight, but with practice (plus strength and flexibility training), you’ll soon be everyone’s favorite scramble partner.

