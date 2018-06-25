Kolostock / Getty
Workout Tips
How to Drive a Golf Ball Farther
Wind up and let it fly with these tips from a World Long Drive champion.
Whether you're a casual golfer or a total newbie, you know that there's a lot more to it than meets the eye. To drive the ball farther than ever, you need to train the right muscle groups and build flexibility (see the moves below for some pointers). With the right training and these tips from a World Long Drive champion, you'll be driving the ball farther and harder in no time.
RECOMMENDED EXERCISES
For power/club speed:
- squats
- box jumps
- hang cleans
- lunges
- planks
For flexibility:
- rotational stretches
- arm circles
- hip turns
Illustration by Mark Nerys
Illustration by Mark Nerys
Illustration by Mark Nerys