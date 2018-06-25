How to Drive a Golf Ball Farther

2. Stay Loose

Hitting a ball 400-plus yards is about more than just swinging your hardest. Instead, think about transferring power from the ground up, starting with your feet, then legs, core, shoulders, arms, and hands—right through the club and into the ball. “Swinging superhard can create tension and actually slow down your club speed,” Burke says.

“It’s important to stay as loose as possible. Loose is smooth, and smooth is fast.”