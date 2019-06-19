Workout Tips

The Perfect Hip Stretch to Warm Up for Big lifts

Work in this stretch before any big lift or workout to make sure your hips are primed to move.

Neglect mobility work, and injury is guaranteed—especially before big moves such as squats and deadlifts. The hips are key movers in both of those exercises and a whole bunch of others, which is why Don Saladino, owner of the Drive Clubs in New York City and a trainer to A-listers like Ryan Reynolds, urges you to give the 90/90 hip stretch a try before moving any weight. Here’s what you need to know.

Why Do It: 

“It helps with hip mobility and promotes spinal extension,” Saladino explains.

How It Works: 

“It stretches out your hips, and the upright position helps reinforce proper posture,” Saladino says.

How to Do It: 

  1. Sit on the ground with both legs and hips forming a 90-degree angle, one leg in front and the other behind you.
  2. Keep your torso upright and hold position for 10 breaths. Don’t let your back round. Do 2 sets per side.

Form Tip: Lean into your lead leg. The farther you go, the deeper the stretch. Be sure to keep your back flat.

