8 Things You Need to Know About Rosie Roff

Gabrielle Coleman

Rosie Roff is that stunning ring girl who steals some of the spotlight away from the actual fight, and we got to talk to her. She initially got her start at modeling when she was asked to join a bikini contest at 16 years old, and the rest is history, according to craveonline.com. She has been in several top publications such as People, Maxim and Oracle.

You’re set to begin filming We Still Die the Old Way. Do you prefer modeling or acting?

It’s weird because I don’t like to present or talk directly into a camera. I find that really bizarre. But I love to be in a character role. If I can be someone else, I feel absolutely comfortable. Modeling is great, but it’s nice to challenge yourself when you can.

You grew up in England but have spent lots of time in the States. So...U.K. or USA?

I love the USA. I think it’s a wonderful place, and I really like the people. They’re the most positive and friendly in the world, whereas people in England tend to be a bit more realistic and less encouraging. So I like to go to the U.S. and get my fix of America before coming back to the U.K.