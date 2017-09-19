Girls

9 Times Gym Crush Natalie Eva Marie Stunned With Her Redhead Look

This former WWE superstar may not be in the ring anymore, but she’s still in warrior-like shape.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic / Getty

Natalie Eva Marie, who first burst onto the WWE scene back in 2013, has officially left WWE. Her excessive sass and red hair may be a thing of the past, but her extremely toned physique still remains.  

Although we won’t be seeing Marie in the ring anymore, she has decided to further pursue her acting career. She has already appeared in the drama-thriller Inconceivable, and will also be in the upcoming film Action #1

In addition, you can check her out on her Instagram, where she posts great workout videos like the ones below. 



The future appears to be bright for Marie, and we will be waiting for her moves over the next few months. Until then, click through and marvel at some of Marie’s most dazzling moments. 

Barry King/Getty Images

Marie was no stranger to wrestling, as she grew up with three older brothers. 

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

At California State University-Fullerton she played soccer. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The former WWE star is married to Jonathan Coyle, a CrossFit trainer. 

John Lamparski/WireImage / Getty

This stunning lady is 33 years old. 

 

Josh Brasted/WireImage / Getty

Marie graduated school with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management and a minor in Human Resource, according to IMDb

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage / Getty

She left WWE in August 2017. 

 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic / Getty

This starlet is managed by Dany Garcia

 

David Livingston/Getty Images

According to reports, Marie is getting rid of her red hair, post-WWE. 

 

