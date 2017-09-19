9 Times Gym Crush Natalie Eva Marie Stunned With Her Redhead Look

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic / Getty

Natalie Eva Marie, who first burst onto the WWE scene back in 2013, has officially left WWE. Her excessive sass and red hair may be a thing of the past, but her extremely toned physique still remains.

Although we won’t be seeing Marie in the ring anymore, she has decided to further pursue her acting career. She has already appeared in the drama-thriller Inconceivable, and will also be in the upcoming film Action #1.

In addition, you can check her out on her Instagram, where she posts great workout videos like the ones below.



A post shared by Natalie Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) on Jul 26, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT



A post shared by Natalie Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) on Jul 13, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

The future appears to be bright for Marie, and we will be waiting for her moves over the next few months. Until then, click through and marvel at some of Marie’s most dazzling moments.