Bradley Cooper Offered Lead Role in Vince McMahon Biopic 'Pandemonium'

Actor Bradley Cooper has demonstrated quite a range of of unique and inspiring characters throughout his illustrious career. And now it looks like the Oscar nominee will have another chance to play a larger-than-life character who has a—real-life—unique and inspiring story of his own.

According to PWInsider, an offer was recently made to Cooper to star as Vince McMahon, the brash, outspoken WWE boss. Titiled Pandemonium, the film will chronicle McMahon's ascent at WWE. The original script, written by Craig A. Williams back in 2015, has been subjected to several rewrites since WWE Studios became attached to the project, but is now ready for production.

With highly respected Glenn Ficarra and John Requa (Crazy Stupid Love, Focus, and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot) on board to direct the film, the only big missing piece that remained was the man for the lead role—and it's Cooper they coveted. The question now is does the A-list actor want—and/or have the time—to take on the project. No official word from the Cooper camp as of yet, but the wheels have been put in motion.

No matter what talented actor signs on to play the part of McMahon, he better be prepared to get his body in the same stellar shape as WWE's man in charge. In case you're wondering how McMahon maintains such a muscular physique at his age, just check out the chairman's brutal back workout.

If the goal is to build big muscles to squeeze into those expensive, Vince McMahon signature suits, then some time with the iron will definitely be required for the role.