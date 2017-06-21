'Wonder Woman' Sequel in the Works

With the first installment of Wonder Woman raking in more than $573 million to date, it's no wonder a sequel is already in the works.

In an interview with Variety, Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, who oversee the DC film universe for Warner Bros., confirmed that they've been working with director Patty Jenkins on writing the treatment for a sequel.

In a separate interview, Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Pictures President and CCO, told Variety that the sequel will not be set in the WWI era like the first installment, but will likely still be set in the past. "Somewhere between 1917 and 2017," he said coyly.

Jenkins has said that a Wonder Woman sequel would take place in the United States rather than Europe. However, although her involvement in the treatment has been confirmed, Warner Bros. Pictures has not yet announced if she will be directing the sequel.