John Cena’s retirement wrestling match on Dec. 13, 2025, was so monumental that he received well wishes from The White House, had his fellow wrestler’s grappling with tears backstage, and also broke WWE records with an energetic last hurrah. While it’s true that many fans were disappointed to see the “You Can’t See Me” star tap out in his final foray against Gunther, the epic numbers behind Cena’s astonishing career will be indelibly etched in the history of pro wrestling. So, with a respectful salute, here’s John Cena’s career by the numbers.

Cena first stated his intention to step away from the ring during the Money in the Bank event on July 6, 2024 in Toronto, but rather than bow out with one bout, the WWE icon instead announced a farewell tour dubbed “The Last Time is Now.” This final run included 36 contracted appearances before calling it a day, spanning the USA, Canada, Europe, and even Australia. Here’s the legacy that he leaves for others to try and follow:

John Cena grants the most Make-A-Wish Moments

One of John Cena’s greatest appeals has always been the connection that he develops with his fans. While the big man will no longer be actively competing in a wrestling ring, he has no intention of abandoning his Guinness World Record setting desire to grant as many wishes as he can. Since earning the Guinness record with 650 wishes as of 2022, Super-Cena has continued to provide light for those who are suffering and just want to meet their hero.

John Cena has won the most world titles

As of 2025, Cena has set the record for winning the most professional wrestling world titles, racking up 17 world championships in his stellar career and overtaking Ric Flair’s tally of 16 titles. Cena’s last belt was earned during his farewell tour, when he defeated Cody Rhodes in poetic fashion at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, capturing his seventeenth championship in his seventeenth—and final—WrestleMania match.

John Cena has wrestled well over 2,000 matches

According to the pro wrestling statistics website, cagematch.net, John Cena’s career included an astonishing 2,326 matches. The legend began his career in 1999, training with Ultimate Pro Wrestling and making his debut as the semi-robotic character known as “The Prototype” there, before signing a developmental WWE contract in 2001, and famously answering Kurt Angles open challenge on the June 27, 2002 episode of SmackDown.

John Cena was the ultimate “good guy”

Staying relevant in the cut throat world of WWE often requires constant reinvention, switching from a heroic babyface style character to becoming a dastardly heel, multiple times during a career, but Cena’s class act was so cemented with fans that he stayed steadfast as the ultimate good guy, and whenever he did wonder about turning to the dark side, his former boss and WWE CEO Vince McMahon would veto the idea, not least because of his charitable efforts and mass merchandise sales.

In all, Cena spent almost 20 years as a good guy in wrestling, another feat that has earned him a Guinness World Record. And, when the “You Can’t See Me Star” did dabble with becoming a heel during his farewell tour, the storyline flopped and he returned to being the beloved John Cena that we just can’t leave behind.

John Cena is king of the box office

While Cena has been on the big screen as of late, appearing in movies like Trainwreck, Bumblebee, and Head of State, the grappler has long reigned as a king at the WWE box office. In fact, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Lavesque, announced following Cena’s retirement match in Washington, D.C. that he’d broken yet another record. “Tonight’s #SNME (Saturday Night’s Main Event) was not simply the highest grossing WWE arena event ever, but the highest grossing event ever at Capital One Arena,” posted Triple H via X.

So, John has now hung up the jorts, but his contributions to WWE remain unmatched. He will likely return to help wave the flag for the company as a commentator or even perhaps as a special guest referee if we are lucky. Of course, Cena has already made visits to the promotion’s performance center in Orlando, to help develop WWE’s next big superstars. No doubt, Cena’s star will continue to rise on television and at the movies, so you’ll still see plenty of the pop-culture icon, and as for life after Cena in WWE, those next big superstars are bodyslamming their way up the food chain on Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, and Tuesday Night’s NXT, streaming on Peacock, USA Network, and Netflix.

