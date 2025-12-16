Popular powerlifter Samantha Rice not only defended her crown during the fifth King & Queen of the Platform event, but she managed to raise the bar once again, breaking four world records including the heaviest ever deadlift for a female.

Entering in the under 90kg division, the inspirational lifter, who is known as “Quads Like Mom” on Instagram, lifted an astonishing 655.9 pounds (297.5kg) during the meet in Port Charlotte, Florida on December 7, 2025, earning her a world record for the heaviest deadlift ever in women’s powerlifting. This was just one of four records to tumble that day, however. During squats, Rice bettered her existing record and lifted 622.8 pounds(282.5kg). While the bench press, she lifted a whopping 359.4 pounds (163 kg), which is a new record both in the U90kg Division and the entire competition, totaling four records rumbled.

Watch Samantha Rice Lift the Heaviest Ever Deadlift For a Female

“Obviously, this one was super special for me, having Ava with me,” explained Rice of the emotional post-lift celebration that she was able to share with her daughter. “It’s only her second time seeing me compete in person. She helped a lot in my last few weeks of training by pulling the monolift arms for me, she deserved to be here and share this moment with me.”

The event marked Rice’s twenty fourth win in sanctioned powerlifting competitions, and she remains undefeated. Her next meet will be the at The Bar Showdown in Crestview, Florida in March. “Even bigger lifts to come,” she has told fans. “I’m not done yet.”

