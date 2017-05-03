12 Tips From a Personal Trainer to Reveal Summer Abs

Shutterstock

HIIT cardio gets a lot of attention but old-school, steady-state cardio with a twist burns tons of calories and torches fat, suggests Sotak. “I recommend clients do a fast-paced walk on a treadmill with an aggressive incline and keep hands off the handles,” she says. This will challenge your core and get your heart rate up. Aim for a minimum speed of 3.5 and incline of 10.

If you’re sick of the treadmill, do 30 minutes of cardio on the power mill, Sotak suggests. The break down is two minutes at an aggressive step per minute of around level 11, with one minute of moderate speed around level 7, keeping hands off the handles during this one-minute moderate stage. Repeat cycle and step for a total of 30 minutes. This routine will make you sweat and drop water weight, especially while keeping hands off the handles for additional core work. Aim for four steady-state cardio workouts at 30 minutes a pop each week, in addition to your strength training and abs workouts.