The Badass Real Women Playing Amazons in 'Wonder Woman'

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. Pictures' Wonder Woman is the DC hero's first solo film, and the buzz around it has been overwhelmingly positive. Gal Gadot stars as Diana Prince, and she went through some serious swordsmanship and martial arts training for the role.

While her depiction of Wonder Woman has fans excited for the film's June 2 release, she's not the only strong woman kicking ass in the much-anticipated film. Her Amazonian army is filled with powerful women, from CrossFitters to boxers who are just as tough in real life as they look in their on-screen armor.

Click through to check out some of the fit, badass women playing Amazons in the film.

1. Doutzen Kroes

Andreas Rentz/Getty

Doutzen Kroes, who plays Venelia in the film, is a trained horsewoman in addition to being a Victoria's Secret Angel.

2. Brooke Ence

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Brooke Ence is a fan-favorite CrossFitter who has placed top 15 in the CrossFit Games. Her training off-screen was intense to say the least, even before she was cast to play an Amazonian warrior.

3. Madeleine Vall Beijner

MEGA/TheMegaAgency.com

Swedish Muay Thai fighter Madeleine Vall Beijner is no stranger to hand-to-hand combat. She may have retired from fighting in 2015, but she still looks (and clearly acts) the part of a warrior.