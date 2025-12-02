The Menace Podcast host, Dennis James was joined by regular guests Milos Sarcev and Chris Cormier for Episode 261 of The Menace Podcast, and the gang took a moment to discuss Rubiel “Neckzilla’s” gigantic legs. Can anyone in bodybuilding compete with those extra-large limbs?

With the venue for the 2026 Mr Olympia contest now announced, and the Arnold Classic USA and UK competitions taking place next March, bodybuilding observers are trying to figure out the kind of physique that the judges will want to see next year. This year, Samson Dauda lost out on a second Mr Olympia victory because he dropped too much weight, while Nick Walker failed to make the top five because “The Mutant” failed to present a refined package. No doubt, winning on stage is a question of hitting the difficult balance between size and conditioning, but in the world of bodybuilding, bigger is often better. “Why did Derek (Lunsford) win (Mr Olympia) this year?” asked Milos Sarcev. “He was bigger. And the size mattered,” he confirmed. Of course, when it comes to size, the Colombian colossus Rubel Mosquera is always in the conversation. Not only does he have an insane neck measuring 20 inches (52cm), hence his “Neckzilla” nickname, but his legs are gigantic too, clocking in at a staggering 32 inches (80cm).

Can Any Bodybuilder Compete with Rubiel “Neckzilla” Mosquera’s Legs?

“How big do you need to be, to be big enough,” asked Sarcev of creating the perfect physique. “Well, Rubio has some big legs too,” responded Chris Cormier, noting that Derek Lunsford wasn’t the only one with large limbs in Las Vegas. “Can you imagine, you’re in the pro ranks, and you make everyone’s legs looks small?” asked Dennis James, drawing a knowing laughter from his panel. “There’s not a guy on that stage that can stand next to Rubio, with his quads, and not look tiny,” said the host. “And calves,” added Cormier.

Sarcev recalled that he met Neckzilla in Las Vegas during the 2025 Olympia weekend and counted that his quads were the equivalent of four of his hands, all the way around. “I am telling you, when he used to do cardio, it (was) a sight to see,” joked Cormier, sharing that the Colombian’s huge inner legs made moving difficult. Cormier also added that the big man owes his proportions, including that massive neck, to working on the farm as a kid and holding heavy objects for large periods of time.

During the podcast, Milos Sarcev also opened up on his own struggles with building muscular legs, noting that the mistake of injecting synthol into his calves caused huge damage. “Listen up, kids,” advised Cormier, so that Sarcev’s story could serve as a warning to avoid shortcuts.

To watch this full episode of The Menace Podcast, where the panel also discussed the results of the recent Japan Pro, Arnold Classic prize money, and other bodybuilding news, see below.