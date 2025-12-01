Newfangled technology and shiny machines designed to build more muscle are an important aspect of sculpting the ultimate physique, but there is simply no replacement for some of those tried and tested techniques that really get the job done, like the hanging straight leg raise.

Keeping it old-school, the respected body-builder-turned-coach, Milos Sarcev recently took to Instagram to share a retro rep of his own. “You want DEEP ABS and hip flexors control?” wrote the man they call ‘The Mind,’ explaining that such progress would lead to deep quad separation in frontal poses. Of course we do!

What is the Hanging Straight Leg Raise?

In short, the hanging straight leg raise is a tougher version of the hanging knee raise. As Sarcev stated, it targets the abdominals and hip flexors. While this exercise builds muscle, making it ideal for bodybuilders, the movement’s ability to improve core strength and balance makes it perfect for all athletes to practice.

How to Try the Hanging Straight Leg Raise

In his post, the two-time Mr Yugoslavia put the eight-time Mr Olympia Ronnie Coleman through his paces. To copy “The King”, you’ll need a stable bar, suitable for pullups.

Grab the bar with a pronated (overhand) grip and wrap the thumbs around the bar for good measure.

Start with your legs vertical and keep them straight while raising them out in front of you.

Attempt to raise your legs so that they reach a 90-degree angle with the body.

(As you become more advanced, aim to get the legs as high as possible.)

Lower your legs until they reach the vertical position and repeat

Top tips: Focus on tilting and flexing your pelvis to maintain stability. Some people tap their feet on the ground between reps, while others make this movement more difficult by keeping their toes in the air at all times. “Straight legs hanging rases are KING!” concluded Sarcev while encouraging Coleman that his own bodyweight is just lightweight!

