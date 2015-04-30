Getting Started Competing

Thinking about competing, but aren’t sure how to get started or where to find information? Well, I’m here to help! Before I began competing, I remember looking at contest photos from the National Physique Committee (NPC) in the pages of Muscle & Fitness Hers and Flex magazine. I was in awe of the amazing physiques. I thought to myself, “I want to do that. I want to look like that!”

So, where did I start? I went online and typed in NPCNewsOnline.com to look for more information on this organization that had piqued my interest. I was thrilled to find everything I needed on one website. All of my questions were answered, and I got to see so many contest photos, fitness photos from shoots done by J.M. Manion, and interviews from various athletes, both NPC and IFBB competitors. Everything I needed was at my fingertips!

I looked at the NPC show schedule and saw there was a show coming up in my area, so I decided to go for it. I knew that I wanted to be a part of the NPC and I’m so glad that I did become a part of it—one of the best decisions I’ve ever made! In my opinion, this is the best and largest bodybuilding organization by far. The professionalism and the people behind it are truly admirable. I wouldn’t go anywhere else, ever. Starting here can lead to earning your professional card and then becoming part of the IFBB where you have the opportunity to compete in the two most prestigious shows in bodybuilding, the IFBB Olympia and the Arnold Classic. Talk about amazing. The NPC is it people! So, if you want to get your fitness journey started, visit NPCNewsOnline.com. Get familiar with what the NPC—and this sport—has to offer. You can get posing help from the instructional posing videos that are on the website for the different divisions. I shot one for the Bikini division, which is narrated by Head Judge, Sandy Williamson. Check out upcoming events that you may want to attend such as NPC Seminars, which are so good to go to. Look at the show schedules for upcoming shows in your area. Before you are able to compete you will need an NPC card, just fill out the application which you can find under the “About” section on the website. Pick a show, register and get ready for an awesome journey!

Love, India Paulino