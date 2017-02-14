Meet Fitness Model Muri Rodrigues

It takes a lot of work to get a rock-hard body. But it’s not just about putting in time at the gym. As Brazilian bombshell Muri Rodrigues knows, beauty and fitness come from the inside out.

Rodrigues, who attracted a large international following through the popular Brazilian TV show Legendario, is currently a spokesmodel for MuscleMeds Performance Nutrition and for Nutri Import, the largest distributor in Brazil of the supplement brand. Her work has brought her around the world, providing nutrition, exercise, and supplement advice to thousands of fans.

Her travels inspired Rodrigues to launch BeautiFit, a new program promoting the synergistic relationship between fitness and lifestyle changes. “If a woman wants to achieve both beauty and a fit, curvaceous body, she needs to first focus on being healthy,” explains Rodrigues. “If you eat a well-balanced diet and pay close attention to the little things that matter most, you will see the results you want.”

While her conditioning routine clearly plays an important role in achieving her sculpted physique, Rodrigues emphasizes that her goal isn’t necessarily just to get cut abs or shapely glutes. “Beauty starts with a healthy diet, low-stress lifestyle, and focused fitness,” she explains. “You can work out all you want, but if you don’t eat right or get enough sleep, you won’t look your best. It’s a well-rounded fitness regimen that will provide the great skin, lean body, and beautiful aura you’re seeking.”

Rodrigues’ own beauty and diet program begins with foods rich in omega fatty acids, high-fiber carbs, and lean protein, plus probiotics for internal balance and healthy skin. Obtaining eight hours of restful sleep nightly is also very important to avoid dark circles and bags under the eyes. “The key to attaining beautiful skin and hair and a fabulously fit body is to focus all your efforts on being healthy,” she concludes. “Everything else you are seeking will follow. Pay attention to the little things and enjoy the end rewards!”