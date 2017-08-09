This Stunning German Pilot's Instagram Account is the Definition of Fit Travel Goals

Instagram @pilotmadeleine

Take one look at Madeleine Schneider-Weiffenbach's Instagram account and we pretty much guarantee you're going to feel one thing: jealousy.

And you wouldn't be out of line for feeling that way. The German-born lifestyle blogger and certified pilot has got it all—stunning good looks, perfectly toned abs and legs, more than 750,000 followers on Instagram, and an endless list of exotic destinations to explore.

Since October 2015, Schneider-Weiffenbach has been documenting her international travels, along with her diet and fitness journey, on social media, and has acquired some legitimate (and totally relatable) knowledge on nutrition and more than a few jaw-dropping photographs along the way.

Here are some of Schneider-Weiffenbach's most incredible Instagram posts, along with a few of her diet and fitness tips.

Check out the full Instagram post here.