Athletes & Celebrities

This Stunning German Pilot's Instagram Account is the Definition of Fit Travel Goals

Madeleine Schneider-Weiffenbach, a certified pilot and lifestyle blogger, shares snaps of her worldwide travels—we're talking gorgeous sunsets, crystal-clear waters, and jaw-dropping mountain hikes—with her 750,000-plus followers on Instagram.

Erin Alexander thumbnail by
1 of 10
Madeleine Schneider-Weiffenbach Photos: Stunning German Pilot is the Definition of Fit Travel Goals
Instagram @pilotmadeleine

Take one look at Madeleine Schneider-Weiffenbach's Instagram account and we pretty much guarantee you're going to feel one thing: jealousy. 

And you wouldn't be out of line for feeling that way. The German-born lifestyle blogger and certified pilot has got it all—stunning good looks, perfectly toned abs and legs, more than 750,000 followers on Instagram, and an endless list of exotic destinations to explore. 

Since October 2015, Schneider-Weiffenbach has been documenting her international travels, along with her diet and fitness journey, on social media, and has acquired some legitimate (and totally relatable) knowledge on nutrition and more than a few jaw-dropping photographs along the way.

Here are some of Schneider-Weiffenbach's most incredible Instagram posts, along with a few of her diet and fitness tips.

Check out the full Instagram post here.

2 of 10
Madeleine Schneider-Weiffenbach Photos: Stunning German Pilot is the Definition of Fit Travel Goals
Instagram @pilotmadeleine

Schneider-Weiffenbach is a big proponent of eating clean, and avoids paying attention to the scale; instead she focuses on how she feels, and the results she can see in the mirror. "What works for one might not work for the other," she wrote on her lifestyle blog. "Therefore, listen to your body!"

But that doesn't mean she avoids unhealthy food altogether. In fact, Schneider-Weiffenbach subscribes to the "80/20 rule" in which 80% of the food she puts into her body includes a ton of vegetables, seafood, complex carbs, and spices, and the other 20% is cheat food to maintain balance in her diet.

Check out the full Instagram post here.

3 of 10

After switching up her diet plan—eating fruit only in the morning, choosing fish over meat, consuming lots of veggies, and taking in carbs at lunch—Schneider-Weiffenbach is a full believer in the philosophy that "abs are made in the kitchen." 

Check out the full Instagram post here.

4 of 10

Schneider-Weiffenbach's incredibly toned figure doesn't just come from eating clean, though—it also has a lot to do with her workout regimen. The gorgeous blogger makes sure to be active every single day, whether that means doing yoga, going for a hike, or fitting in a Pilates session.

Check out the full Instagram post here.

5 of 10

And thanks to her job as a travel and lifestyle influencer, Schneider-Weiffenbach has some pretty incredible options when it comes to locations for hikes—like the incredible mountain range featured in this Instagram post.

Check out the full Instagram post here.

6 of 10

When she's able to get into a gym, Schneider-Weiffenbach starts with a "30 or 45 minute cardio session" on the treadmill or cross trainer, followed by "45 minutes with weights and machines," according to her blog.

Check out the full Instagram post here.

7 of 10

Traveling to exotic locations and staying in some of the world's most luxurious hotels, as incredible as it is, can also make it difficult to stick to a diet and fitness routine. So Schneider-Weiffenbach came up with a few tips and tricks to successfully achieve her weight-loss and workout goals.

Check out the full Instagram post here.

8 of 10

One of those tips, according to her blog, is to "set concrete goals" that are realistic, and come up with a few milestones along the way to help you feel like you're making progress over time.

Check out the full Instagram post here.

9 of 10

Her No.1 tip—and we couldn't agree more—is to never starve yourself. Schneider-Weiffenbach tells her social media followers to "aim to be healthy and fit, not skin and bones."

Check out the full Instagram post here.

10 of 10

At the end of the day, though, she reminds her followers, it's most important to do what works best for you—there shouldn't be a one-size-fits-all approach to health, wellness, and fitness.

Check out the full Instagram post here.

Topics:
Comments