4 Life Benefits of Meditation

Meditation does more than clear the clutter in your mind; it can evoke tangible effects.

1. It Can Boost Alertness

While some people get stressed and start fidgeting while sitting still, and others tend to get sleepy, meditation may actually strike a happy medium. Recent research in the International Journal of Psychophysiology confirmed findings that meditation can help increase alertness. Those subjects who focused more deeply saw greater benefits. This may demonstrate meditation’s cumulative effects: The better your practice, the better your results.

2. It Can Help You Multitask Better

You’re going to multitask anyway, so why not get better at it? Untrained yogis were tasked with practicing a form of breathing meditation for 30 minutes daily for 90 days. Results show that multiple-task performance increased, and perceived (subjective) workload was reduced in the group that practiced this technique as compared with the control group. In addition, 30 minutes of meditation may help with performing learned motor-memory tasks (as opposed to new tasks) and is characterized by “reduced susceptibility to interference from exposure to other tasks,” according to Frontiers in Psychology.

 

3. It Can Increase Your Immunity

The more you train, and the harder you train, the weaker your immune system may become. But don’t see the doc just yet. Limited analysis finds that mindfulness meditation—the basic practice of being fully present and bringing awareness to what you are doing and what’s going on around you—may have positive effects on your immune response.

Mindfulness uses the premise that “you are not your thoughts.” You are tasked with sitting and observing your thoughts and letting judgments about them and yourself roll by, returning back to the present moment, which may keep stress down and immunity up.

4. It Can Make You More Successful

“Whether in her career or financial life, a successful woman keeps her goals in focus—imagining and visualizing herself as a winner in all situations that matter to her. Meditation can be an extremely valuable tool to help women enhance their power to visualize future success,” says Doron Libshtein, founder of Mentors Channel (mentorschannel.com). In short, a meditation in which you visualize and concentrate can be like a self-fulfilling prophecy: You learn to hold a steady vision meditating and are then better at manifesting that vision and thus can hold it steadier the next time you sit to meditate. Win-win!

