4 Life Benefits of Meditation

The more you train, and the harder you train, the weaker your immune system may become. But don’t see the doc just yet. Limited analysis finds that mindfulness meditation—the basic practice of being fully present and bringing awareness to what you are doing and what’s going on around you—may have positive effects on your immune response.

Mindfulness uses the premise that “you are not your thoughts.” You are tasked with sitting and observing your thoughts and letting judgments about them and yourself roll by, returning back to the present moment, which may keep stress down and immunity up.

