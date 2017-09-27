Photos: Body-positive Blogger Chessie King's 10 Most Inspiring Posts

chessiekingg / Instagram

It's easy to scroll through any fitness blogger's Instagram feed and wonder how any human being manages to look that flawless all the time. Whether they're on the beach, at the top of a mountain, or in the gym after a workout, it seems that there's never a hair out of place, or—more suspiciously—a single sweat stain to be seen on that adorable gym outfit.

But any woman who's ever been outdoors knows that wind exists solely to ruin your hair while you're trying to take a beach photo, and anyone who's ever worked out knows that sweat is pretty much inevitable. So yeah: What you see on Instagram isn't real life, which you probably already knew anyway.

For those who don't, body-positive fitness model and blogger Chessie King is on a mission to hit you with some serious truth bombs.

While she's perfected the art of the perfect photo (as seen above), the London-based fitness sensation doesn't want anyone to feel less beautiful based on the flattering lighting and perfect poses all over social media, so she's started posting side-by-side comparisons of the photos she'd post and the ones she'd delete. Needless to say, they're totally inspiring, relatable, and definitive proof that being healthy both mentally and physically should always be the top priority.

