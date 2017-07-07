Nutrition

5 Fruits and Veggies You Should Always Buy Organic

It's officially summer, which means it's the best time to go to your local market and get some fruits and veggies. However, be careful: Not all produce is created equal. While a lot of non-organic produce is totally fine to consume, some of them carry a high amount of pesticides. Here are the top 5 types of produce with the highest amount of pesticides this summer, according to the Environmental Working Group, along with suggestions on what to get instead.

Note: Wash all fresh produce well to reduce your exposure to pesticide residue.

1. Strawberries

The EWG found that a single sample of strawberries had more than 20 different pesticides.

Instead, buy: Kiwi, papaya

2. Spinach

The EWG found that spinach had twice as many pesticides by weight than any other crop they tested.

Instead, buy: Cabbage, sweet corn

3. Nectarines

More than 98% of the EWG's samples of nectarines tested positive for at least one pesticide.

Instead, buy: Honeydew melon

4. Apples

One of the most common fruits you'll find is also one of the most likely fruits to have a number of pesticides.

Instead, buy: Canteloupe, mango

5. Peaches

Just like its cousin, the nectarine, peaches were found to have one of the highest concentrations of pesticides out of the produce the EWG tested.

Instead, buy: Pineapples, grapefruit

