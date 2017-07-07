5 Fruits and Veggies You Should Always Buy Organic

Petar Chernaev / Getty

It's officially summer, which means it's the best time to go to your local market and get some fruits and veggies. However, be careful: Not all produce is created equal. While a lot of non-organic produce is totally fine to consume, some of them carry a high amount of pesticides. Here are the top 5 types of produce with the highest amount of pesticides this summer, according to the Environmental Working Group, along with suggestions on what to get instead.

Note: Wash all fresh produce well to reduce your exposure to pesticide residue.