Jen Widerstrom's Diet Personality Types

Ever wonder why you seem to float from diet to diet without getting the results you want while your bestie just dials in to her meal-prep plan and doesn’t miss a beat? Or why you thrive on the energy of a group cycling class while your sister would much rather head outside for a solo run? Your personality may have a lot to do with it: That’s the inspiration behind celeb trainer and two-time Biggest Loser coach Jen Widerstrom’s new book, Diet Right for Your Personality Type (Harmony Books, 2017).

“What we need to hear and how we are motivated can be very different depending on each individual. I realized from all of my time coaching clients that there are five very distinct personality types that respond to diet and exercise cues in different ways,” explains Widerstrom.

The problem most people face, she adds, is that we tend to compare ourselves to others instead of focusing on ourselves. “We often look outside ourselves for answers, when the solution lies within each person,” she says. “I’m trying to give people the permission to see themselves as an asset and to use this information to elevate their own awareness.” She likens it to driving a car down a road with a big pothole. “The first time you hit it, you’re like, ‘Dang, that hurt my car!’ The next time you’re on that road, you know where that pothole is and how to avoid it.”

So if you know that dessert is your diet trigger, you can stock up on healthy alternatives rather than raiding the cookie jar after dinner, or if you get stuck with a big project at work, keep your gym bag in the car so you can hit the weights or running track after work. “All I’m asking is for people to identify who they are, so they know how to get past roadblocks that will undoubtedly come up,” says Widerstrom.

While the types are primarily identified through diet, you may also recognize certain workout patterns that you can follow. “If your workout isn’t in line with who you are and what you enjoy, you inherently won’t want to stick with it,” she notes. See if you can identify your dominant personality type from the following list. Then structure your diet program to best avoid triggers that can set you off course, so you will be set up for success.

Your Type: The Organized Doer

Who You Are:

A critical thinker who is results-oriented and highly organized and craves routine, rules, and planning.

Steps for Success:

Allow your organization skills to work for you: Make a daily checklist that includes meals and movement goals (like brown bagging a healthy lunch and walking an extra mile at lunchtime). Batch-cook food on Sundays and Wednesdays for the following few days. Just remember that, while it’s nice to be consistent, it can also be fun to add variety.

Potential Stumbling Blocks:

Organized Doers tend to be hard on themselves, says Widerstrom. “They’ll often fail to celebrate successes or progress and can be all-in or all-out when it comes to diet and exercise.” So remember to give yourself a pat on the back for completing that strength set or saying no to dessert.

Workout Keys:

Find a structured program, whether that’s a weightlifting plan or training for a 10K, and stick with it. You tend to like both classes and independent training, so go with whatever you feel like doing. Set realistic weekly goals and keep track of your progress so you’re game to keep coming back for more.

Your Type: The Swinger

Who You Are: Outgoing, open to new experiences, and always looking for the next great thing to do—whether that’s finding a hot new restaurant or a killer HIIT workout class.

Steps for Success:

You’re social and an extrovert, so take advantage of that addiction to Snapchat or Instagram and post your progress. Enlist a friend or family member to act as your accountability partner.

Potential Stumbling Blocks:

Chasing the latest trend can mean you drop off your diet plan or workout program as fast as you started it. Find a picture or a phrase and put it on your phone or fridge that represents your end goal, a time when you loved your body, or an affirmation that makes you feel like you can take on the world. Enjoying lots of variety in your meals means you like to dine out a lot, but beware of those high-calorie menus. Give yourself plenty of fun meal- prep options so you won’t get bored.

Workout Keys:

Sign up (and pay for) workouts in advance so you won’t be tempted to drop out, and look for social classes like group cycling or a boot camp program that offer both accountability and camaraderie. Install a fitness- tracking app on your phone or invest in a wearable tracker— then post about your success to friends and followers to share your progress!