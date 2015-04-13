7 Muscle-Building Spring Foods

I know what you're thinking, and no, artichoke dip won't cut it. The cheesy appetizer will kill your macros. Instead, load up a salad with artichokes or use them to top off a pita pizza. Coming in at 64 calories and 10 grams of fiber, this medium-sized vegetable contains less than half the recommended daily allowance for fiber—38 grams. Fiber can play a vital role when you’re trying to drop some weight. For workout purposes, artichokes are packed with magnesium and potassium, which help maintain muscle integrity and control muscle contractions.