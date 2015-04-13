7 Muscle-Building Spring Foods

shutterstock

It's time to start shedding weight from those winter months, so load up your plate with the right fruits and vegetables. Spring is here, which means brighter days and brighter fruits and vegetables that can help you build muscle. The more color a food has, the more nutrient-packed it is—giving your body a jolt of nutrition. This season you could go all natural to help build a lean, ripped physique and to power through workouts more efficiently—you'll thank us.