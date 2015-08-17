Healthy Recipes

5 Spices to Boost Your Metabolism

Give your metabolism a run for its hunger by packing on flavor for your muscle-building meals.

The Power Five

spices

Eating right coupled with daily sweat-drenching workouts is a surefire way of making your metabolism run. But sprinkling a few spices to your muscle-building meals can give your metabolism a boost that it needs. Keep in mind, seasoning dishes is not a short cut to a speedy metabolism, but research has shown that incorporating specific compounds from spices can help increase your calorie-burning and fat-loss potential. Transform not only your food, but your body as well by incorporating these five spices. 

Cayenne

Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne pepper can kick your metabolism into high gear because of capsaicin – the active compound in cayenne pepper, which causes the burning sensation in your mouth upon consumption. Capsaicin is widely known and studied for its thermogenic effect – its ability to generate extra body heat (and those beads of sweat on your forehead) and raise the  metabolic rate. Research has indicated that the thermogenesis from capsaicin may increase your metabolism by up to five percent, even more so within a few hours of following a meal. Also, it has been seen to increase fat oxidation by up to 16 percent, allowing the body to actively burn fat.

Tip: Pack a punch of flavor by seasoning fish with a cayenne spice blend. You can also add it to roasted nuts for a spicy protein-packed snack, or spice up your love life by making cayenne and cocoa-dusted dark chocolates. 

Also, try this smoothie that has a kick. 

Ginger

You may be most familiar with the wet, salmon-colored ginger served next to your sushi. Ginger can actually be found in many places — crystallized in candies, infused in ginger ale, fresh in the produce section, and dried in your spice cabinet. It has a pungent flavor and is most commonly used to alleviate nausea and digestive issues due to ginger being an antioxidant powerhouse with numerous pharmacological properties. Its use as a metabolism-booster comes from the active compound called gingerol, which is a relative to capsaicin, the active ingredient in chili peppers.  Recent research conducted on overweight men concluded that ginger consumption enhanced thermogenesis – the production of body heat as food is metabolized in the body. Animal studies have also suggested that including ginger in the diet can increase metabolism, in addition to enhancing fat digestion and absorption.

Tip: Infuse boiling water with fresh ginger, or simply add ginger powder to hot water to rev up your metabolism. You can also grate fresh ginger into a stir-fry, or add ginger powder to marinades. 

Turmeric

Alleviate Joint Pain With Turmeric

Turmeric is a botanical relative to ginger and is often a component of curry powder and a staple in Indian cuisine. Curcumin is the main active component of the golden spice – containing powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that may help combat and/or prevent heart disease, cancer, depression, and age-related neurodegenerative diseases. While presently recognized only in animal studies, the metabolism-boosting and weight-loss effects from consuming curcumin look promising. Research has suggested that regular consumption of curcumin may reduce weight gain and total body fat by directly decreasing levels of insulin and leptin resistance – factors linked heavily to weight gain.

Tip: Add turmeric powder to a soup, rice dish, or frittata. Also toss it with roasted vegetable, or blend fresh turmeric root into a smoothie for a golden hue of metabolism-boosting goodness!

Cinnamon

A staple in most pantries, cinnamon can do more for your body than stimulate your senses when chowing down on baked goods. Recently, cinnamon has been in the spotlight for helping individuals with type 2 diabetes in reducing glucose, triglycerides, “bad” cholesterol, and total cholesterol, as well as improve blood pressure. It’s underlying mechanism of action stems from its ability to imitate and enhance the activity of insulin by helping move glucose into cells. This explains cinnamon’s impact on your metabolism – helping your body process sugar more efficiently, making it less likely to be stored as fat.  

Tip: Sprinkle cinnamon on air-popped popcorn, apple slices, or Greek yogurt for a healthy, sweet treat, or combine it with cayenne powder to make a metabolism-revving Mexican hot cocoa. 

Cumin

Cumin Seeds
Cumin is an extremely popular spice used in cuisines throughout the world, but many Americans only recognize it when diving into a bowl of chili. Though not as widely studied for its metabolism-boosting effects as the other spices discussed, recent research on overweight women concluded that daily cumin consumption reduced blood levels of fasting cholesterol, triglycerides, and “bad” cholesterol and increased HDL or “good” cholesterol levels. Weight, body mass index (BMI), waist circumference, and fat mass were also significantly reduced. The reason: Cumin contains phytosterols – plant compounds known to inhibit absorption of cholesterol in the body. Researchers also speculated that cumin decreased body weight due to a temporary increase in metabolic rate, similar to that produced by hot spices. 

Tip: Use cumin powder in curries, soups, spice rubs, or taco seasonings, or add it to a to turkey chili for a healthy, hearty meal. 

