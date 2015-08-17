5 Spices to Boost Your Metabolism

Cayenne pepper can kick your metabolism into high gear because of capsaicin – the active compound in cayenne pepper, which causes the burning sensation in your mouth upon consumption. Capsaicin is widely known and studied for its thermogenic effect – its ability to generate extra body heat (and those beads of sweat on your forehead) and raise the metabolic rate. Research has indicated that the thermogenesis from capsaicin may increase your metabolism by up to five percent, even more so within a few hours of following a meal. Also, it has been seen to increase fat oxidation by up to 16 percent, allowing the body to actively burn fat.

Tip: Pack a punch of flavor by seasoning fish with a cayenne spice blend. You can also add it to roasted nuts for a spicy protein-packed snack, or spice up your love life by making cayenne and cocoa-dusted dark chocolates.

Also, try this smoothie that has a kick.