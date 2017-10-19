Healthy Recipes
Chicken Pita Pizza
Love pizza, but not all the carbs? Demolish this healthier, guilt-free variation of everyone's favorite comfort-food classic.
Chicken Pita Pizza Servings: 4
You'll need
- 4 large whole-grain pitas
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 cup jarred marinara sauce
- 2 cups bagged fresh spinach
- 1 cup pre-shredded, reduced-fat mozzarella cheese
- 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
- 1 cup jarred artichoke hearts, sliced (optional)
- 1/3 cup fresh basil, torn into pieces
Directions
1. Preheat oven broiler (500-500 degrees Fahrenheit. Place pitas on baking sheets and brush each with oil.
2. Broil for 2 minutes, or until golden brown on top, being careful not to burn them. Remove from oven and spread sauce over pitas.
3. Top with spinach, cheese, chicken, and artichoke hearts (if using). Broil for 1 minute, or until cheese is melted. Garnish with basil.