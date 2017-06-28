Nutrition
Churrasco Skirt Steak with Grilled Tomatoes and Cilantro Sauce
This colorful, healthy, and tasty steak is protein-packed and easy to make.
Churrasco Skirt Steak with Grilled Tomatoes and Cilantro Sauce Servings: 2
You'll need
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped onion
- 1 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tsp. finely chopped fresh ginger
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 tsp. coarse salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1 12 oz. beef skirt or scored flank steak
- 16 cherry tomatoes
- 1 cup fresh cilantro
- 1/2 cup fresh parsley leaves
- 2 Tbsp. fresh oregano leaves
- 1/4 cup avocado oil or extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tsp. red wine vinegar
- 1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes
- Lettuce leaves, for serving (optional)
Directions
1. In a shallow dish, combine lime juice, onion, 1 Tbsp. olive oil, ginger, 1/3 of the garlic, 1/8 tsp. salt, and 1/8 tsp. black pepper. Add steak, and turn to coat. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 to 4 hours, turning meat occasionally.
2. In a medium bowl, combine tomatoes, remaining 2 tsp. olive oil, 1/8 tsp. salt, and remaining 1/8 tsp. black pepper. Toss to coat. Thread tomatoes evenly on two 10- to 12-inch skewers, leaving 1/4 inch of space between tomatoes.
3. Preheat grill to medium. Remove steak from marinade. Grill steak over direct heat until the internal temperature reaches 150° (about 10 to 12 minutes for skirt steak or 15 to 17 minutes for flank steak). Grill tomatoes for 4 to 6 minutes, or until softened and browned. Remove steak and tomatoes from grill. Cover steak with aluminum foil, and let rest for 5 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, in a food processor or blender, combine cilantro, parsley, oregano, avocado oil, vinegar, red pepper flakes, remaining 1/8 tsp. salt, and remaining garlic. Process or blend until mixture is finely chopped but not completely smooth.
5. Thinly slice steak across the grain. Serve on plates with tomatoes. Spoon cilantro sauce evenly over all. If desired, serve with lettuce leaves.