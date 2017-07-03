Healthy Recipes

Grape Vinaigrette Salad Dressing

Switch things up, and try this light and fruity low-calorie salad dressing.

Grape Vinaigrette Salad Dressing
Christy Brissette, M.S., R.D.
Christy Brissette, M.S., R.D.

There are only 45 calories in 2 Tbsp. of this dressing, which supplies heart-healthy polyphenols as well a light and fruity taste.

Grape Vinaigrette Salad Dressing Servings: 6
You'll need
  • 1/2 cup 100% grape juice
  • 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp. honey
  • 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Recipe courtesy of Amy Gorin, M.S., R.D.N., of Amy Gorin Nutrition

Directions 
1. Mix to combine.
Topics:
Comments