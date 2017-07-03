Healthy Recipes
Grape Vinaigrette Salad Dressing
Switch things up, and try this light and fruity low-calorie salad dressing.
There are only 45 calories in 2 Tbsp. of this dressing, which supplies heart-healthy polyphenols as well a light and fruity taste.
Grape Vinaigrette Salad Dressing Servings: 6
You'll need
- 1/2 cup 100% grape juice
- 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. honey
- 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
Recipe courtesy of Amy Gorin, M.S., R.D.N., of Amy Gorin Nutrition
Directions
1. Mix to combine.