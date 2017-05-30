The Joint-Strengthening Kung Pao Marinade

Sesame seeds and sesame oil are excellent sources of copper, which helps link collagen and elastin to give both flexibility and strength to your joints and bones. Sesame also contains phytosterols, compounds that may help lower cholesterol and boost your immune system. That means fewer days off from the gym.

Kung Pao Marinade You'll need 1 Tbsp sesame oil

5 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tbsp ginger, peeled and grated

2 Tbsp Tamari (or coconut liquid aminos for a Paleo version) Tamari (or coconut liquid aminos for a Paleo version)

1 Tbsp sriracha

Pinch of salt and pepper

Whether you use ginger root or powder, this spice packs an exotic heat. It’s rich in compounds called gingerols that may lower inflammation and fight off viruses.

Try it on: Kung Pao marinade and any cut of chicken are a legendarily delicious combination. The marinade is also delicious on firm tofu if you’re doing vegetarian kabobs.