Healthy Recipes
The Joint-Strengthening Kung Pao Marinade
Do more than add flavor to your chicken—boost your immune system and make your joints more flexible.
Sesame seeds and sesame oil are excellent sources of copper, which helps link collagen and elastin to give both flexibility and strength to your joints and bones. Sesame also contains phytosterols, compounds that may help lower cholesterol and boost your immune system. That means fewer days off from the gym.
Kung Pao Marinade
You'll need
- 1 Tbsp sesame oil
- 5 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 Tbsp ginger, peeled and grated
- 2 Tbsp Tamari (or coconut liquid aminos for a Paleo version) Tamari (or coconut liquid aminos for a Paleo version)
- 1 Tbsp sriracha
- Pinch of salt and pepper
Whether you use ginger root or powder, this spice packs an exotic heat. It’s rich in compounds called gingerols that may lower inflammation and fight off viruses.
Try it on: Kung Pao marinade and any cut of chicken are a legendarily delicious combination. The marinade is also delicious on firm tofu if you’re doing vegetarian kabobs.
Directions
1. Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl.
2. Marinate your meat or chicken for 30 minutes or overnight. Grill it up.