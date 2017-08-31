NOLA Heat Quinoa Bowl

Directions

1. Steam kale lightly; let drain.

2. Bring 1 cup of water to a boil, and add quinoa. Stir, and immediately lower heat to simmer. Cook over low heat until all water is absorbed. Set aside. Meanwhile, cook eggs to your preference.

3. Combine ingredients for chipotle sauce, whisking vigorously in serving bowl.

4. Combine quinoa, kale, scrambled eggs, sliced avocado, and diced tomatoes in a bowl on top of the chipotle, and toss well. Add salt and pepper to taste.