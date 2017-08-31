Healthy Recipes
NOLA Heat Quinoa Bowl
Get your vitamin C, and boost to your metabolism with this spicy bowl recipe.
Named for my hometown of New Orleans, this macro bowl-style breakfast is a winner on every level. The vitamin C in the chipotle peppers and the “heat” add a great boost to your metabolism for fat burning, as does the curly kale. Plus without empty carbs, this dish provides a slow burn for long-lasting sustenance.
NOLA Heat Quinoa Bowl Servings: 2
You'll need
- 2 cups curly kale, roughly chopped
- 1⁄4 cup uncooked quinoa
- 4 eggs, hard-boiled
- 1⁄2 avocado, sliced
- 2 vine-ripe tomatoes, diced
- Sea salt to taste
- Pepper to taste
- Chipotle Sauce: 2 tbsp olive oil
- Chipotle Sauce: 1 tsp fresh lemon juice
- Chipotle Sauce: 1 tsp chipotle paste
Directions
1. Steam kale lightly; let drain.
2. Bring 1 cup of water to a boil, and add quinoa. Stir, and immediately lower heat to simmer. Cook over low heat until all water is absorbed. Set aside. Meanwhile, cook eggs to your preference.
3. Combine ingredients for chipotle sauce, whisking vigorously in serving bowl.
4. Combine quinoa, kale, scrambled eggs, sliced avocado, and diced tomatoes in a bowl on top of the chipotle, and toss well. Add salt and pepper to taste.