Roasted Serrano Wings

Directions

1. Place the wings in a large bowl, and cover with beer and red pepper flakes. Refrigerate for 12-24 hours before grilling.

2. Remove wings from brine, and pat dry. Trim the wings down into flats and drummettes. Discard the wing tips. Season liberally with Traeger's Cajun Shake.

3. When ready to cook, start the Traeger on smoke with the lid open until a fire is established (4-5 minutes). Turn temperature to 325° and preheat, lid closed, for 10 to 15 minutes.

4. Place the wings and the serrano peppers directly on the grill grate. After 10 minutes, flip the peppers, and grill for an additional 5-10 minutes or until the skin is roasted and the peppers have softened. Remove the peppers from the grill, and flip chicken wings. Allow wings to cook for an additional 20-25 minutes while you make the hot sauce.

5. Cut the stems off of the chili peppers, discard, and put peppers into a food processor with garlic, oregano, basil, celery, salt, and black pepper. Turn on the food processor, and slowly pour in the vinegar until the entire mixture is processed and smooth.

6. Pour approximately 1/2 cup of the sauce into a bowl, and take out to grill; dunk each wing in sauce, and return to grill for a final 5 minutes. Enjoy.