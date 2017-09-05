Tropical Sunshine Supercharger Smoothie

Best for: Increasing morning energy. This tropical delight sets you up for a full day of fat burning.

Sunshine Supercharger Smoothie Servings: 1

You'll need 1/2 cup mango

1/2 cup pineapple

1/2 cup coconut water

1/2 cup orange juice

1 scoop your favorite vanilla whey protein

1 tbsp Navitas Naturals goji berry powder

The scoop: Refreshing coconut water is a perfect base for your morning protein blast. Mango can help reduce body fat and control blood sugar levels, according to Oklahoma State University research, while pineapple contains immunity-boosting vitamin C and bromelain, which helps reduce inflammation and blood clots. Exotic goji powder is packed with vitamin C, 18 amino acids, plus high amounts of antioxidants. Whey protein adds your go-to boost, filled with fast-digesting aminos that lead to a leaner, more defined physique.