Tropical Sunshine Supercharger Smoothie

Increase your energy and burn more fat with this recipe.

by
Supercharge Smoothie
Lisa Shin
Calories 289
Protein 19g
Fat 2g
Carbs 50g
Fiber 4g
Best for: Increasing morning energy. This tropical delight sets you up for a full day of fat burning.

Sunshine Supercharger Smoothie Servings: 1
You'll need
  • 1/2 cup mango
  • 1/2 cup pineapple
  • 1/2 cup coconut water
  • 1/2 cup orange juice
  • 1 scoop your favorite vanilla whey protein
  • 1 tbsp Navitas Naturals goji berry powder

The scoop: Refreshing coconut water is a perfect base for your morning protein blast. Mango can help reduce body fat and control blood sugar levels, according to Oklahoma State University research, while pineapple contains immunity-boosting vitamin C and bromelain, which helps reduce inflammation and blood clots. Exotic goji powder is packed with vitamin C, 18 amino acids, plus high amounts of antioxidants. Whey protein adds your go-to boost, filled with fast-digesting aminos that lead to a leaner, more defined physique.

Directions 
1. Combine all ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth.
