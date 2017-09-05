Healthy Recipes
Tropical Sunshine Supercharger Smoothie
Increase your energy and burn more fat with this recipe.
Best for: Increasing morning energy. This tropical delight sets you up for a full day of fat burning.
Sunshine Supercharger Smoothie Servings: 1
You'll need
- 1/2 cup mango
- 1/2 cup pineapple
- 1/2 cup coconut water
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 1 scoop your favorite vanilla whey protein
- 1 tbsp Navitas Naturals goji berry powder
The scoop: Refreshing coconut water is a perfect base for your morning protein blast. Mango can help reduce body fat and control blood sugar levels, according to Oklahoma State University research, while pineapple contains immunity-boosting vitamin C and bromelain, which helps reduce inflammation and blood clots. Exotic goji powder is packed with vitamin C, 18 amino acids, plus high amounts of antioxidants. Whey protein adds your go-to boost, filled with fast-digesting aminos that lead to a leaner, more defined physique.
Directions
1. Combine all ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth.