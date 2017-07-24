Healthy Recipes
A Vegan, Health-Conscious Recipe for the At-Home Chef
Stir up something tasty with this plant-based pasta dish.
Looking for a delicious new recipe to add to the mix of your favorite vegan dishes? This mouth-watering concoction from our friends at Catch will reel you in with its array of healthy delicious ingredients.
Catch Mushroom Spaghetti Servings: 4
You'll need
- 4 tbsp EVOO
- 1 lb Spaghetti
- 2 tbsp Shallot, minced
- 2 tbsp Garlic, toasted
- 1/2 tsp Salt
- 1/2 tsp Black Pepper, fresh ground
- 1 cup Oven-Roasted Tomato Sauce
- 1 cup Sugar Snap Peas, blanched/cut
- 2 cups Mushroom Mix (based on availability, button, shitake, maitake, baby portobello)
- 1/2 cup Arugula
- 3 tbsp Chives, minced
- 3 tbsp Parsley, chopped
- For oven-roasted tomato sauce
- 2 Lbs. Roma tomatoes
- 2 tbsp Garlic, chopped
- 2 tbsp Shallot, chopped
- 1/2 cup Olive oil
- 2 tbsp Sherry Vinegar
- 1 tbsp Salt
- 1 tbsp Black pepper
- 1 tbsp Sugar
Give this vegan recipe a try and let us know what you think.
Directions
1. For roasted tomato sauce: In large sauce pot sweat chopped garlic and shallots. Add remaining ingredients and bring to simmer. After simmering, take off heat and mix in blender.
2. For mushroom mix: Take cut mushrooms and toss with canola oil and soy sauce. Roast in oven until it's brown. Remove, chill, and reserve for service.
3. Pick up: In sauté pan, add EVOO, shallot, toasted garlic, salt, and ground black pepper, and cook until shallots are cooked thoroughly. Add mushroom mix, oven tomato, sugar snap peas, and roasted tomato sauce, bring to a simmer. Add spaghetti to pan and toss with sauce, and garnish with fresh herbs; before plating, add arugula to wilt.