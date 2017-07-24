A Vegan, Health-Conscious Recipe for the At-Home Chef

Looking for a delicious new recipe to add to the mix of your favorite vegan dishes? This mouth-watering concoction from our friends at Catch will reel you in with its array of healthy delicious ingredients.

Catch Mushroom Spaghetti Servings: 4

You'll need 4 tbsp EVOO

1 lb Spaghetti

2 tbsp Shallot, minced

2 tbsp Garlic, toasted

1/2 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp Black Pepper, fresh ground

1 cup Oven-Roasted Tomato Sauce

1 cup Sugar Snap Peas, blanched/cut

2 cups Mushroom Mix (based on availability, button, shitake, maitake, baby portobello)

1/2 cup Arugula

3 tbsp Chives, minced

3 tbsp Parsley, chopped

For oven-roasted tomato sauce

2 Lbs. Roma tomatoes

2 tbsp Garlic, chopped

2 tbsp Shallot, chopped

1/2 cup Olive oil

2 tbsp Sherry Vinegar

1 tbsp Salt

1 tbsp Black pepper

1 tbsp Sugar

Give this vegan recipe a try and let us know what you think.