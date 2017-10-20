laurendrainfit / Instagram

Girls

10 of Fitness Influencer Lauren Drain Kagan’s Most Sultry Photos

This woman is one of a kind, to say the least.

open graph homepage image thumbnail by
laurendrainfit / Instagram
View Gallery (10)

It may seem easy, but there is no simple or guaranteed route to becoming a fitness model or celebrity trainer. But Lauren Drain, who has been a registered nurse for more than 8 years, according to her website, has clearly harnessed the secret to success. She only began to take fitness seriously when she noticed that “life was spiraling out of control. I was overworked, overstressed, overweight, sleep deprived, fatigued, and extremely unhappy before I finally decided to take control of my life and get my priorities straight. I wanted to be a healthy, fit, strong, confident woman.”

Drain has since made a change for the better in her lifestyle, and now she's a well-known Instagram fitness model and workout inspiration with 3.8 million followers.

Take a look through this gallery for some of her best moments on Instagram.

10 of Fitness Influencer Lauren Drain Kagan’s Most Sultry Photos
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 10
close
1 of 10
laurendrainfit / Instagram

Click here to see the full post. 

2 of 10
laurendrainfit / Instagram

Click here to see the full post. 

3 of 10
laurendrainfit / Instagram

Click here to see the full post. 

4 of 10
laurendrainfit / Instagram

Click here to see the full post. 

5 of 10
laurendrainfit / Instagram

Click here to see the full post. 

6 of 10
laurendrainfit / Instagram

Click here to see the full post. 

7 of 10
Instagram / laurendrainfit

Click here to see the full post. 

8 of 10
Instagram / laurendrainfit

Click here to see the full post.

9 of 10
Instagram / laurendrainfit

Click here to see the full post.

10 of 10
laurendrainfit / Instagram

Click here to see the full post.

Topics:
Comments