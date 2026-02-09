Aldis Hodge starred against The Rock in Black Adam, Tom Cruise in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, and has proven to be a formidable leading man on projects like Brian Banks, Leverage, and now the popular Prime Video detective series, Cross—a show that’s brought Hodge critical acclaim. With both of his parents serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, and a proclivity for martial arts going back to childhood, this actor makes gym sessions very real by pushing past his mental and physical limits. And, in a recent conversation with M&F, the actor shared the thought process that helps him power-through those extra reps.

Preparing for the Physical Demands of Prime Video’s ‘Cross’

In bringing James Patterson’s “Cross” novels to life, Hodge’s role is not just about crime solving but dealing with the detective’s own trauma and cultural challenges, such as the difficulties around being black and part of the police. The show takes the time to present intelligent debates around race and representation, providing a script that Hodge relishes. “You know, him being a detective, living in the space that he lives in, dealing with the current nature of things makes him probably the most culturally relevant character of my career,” shares the 39-year-old. “So for me, there is no added effort to challenge or approach these topics, because this is the nature of what we live.”

Building Functional Strength for Action Roles

Commanding the screen with his 6’1” frame, Hodge tells M&F that his enviable wide shoulders and slim waist are a combination of great genetics and thousands of hours spent on the martial arts mat, where he studied Muay Thai and numerous other disciplines, fighting competitively in Southern Shaolin king fu. But he’s also suffered with serious back issues and has been through surgeries, so this warriors’ workouts have evolved to include moves for mobility in addition to muscle building. Either way, when working out, Hodge leaves it all the in the gym and says that having a pre-prepared number of reps in mind, before taking on an exercise, could limit your potential.

How Aldis Hodge Trains for Strength, Mobility, and Performance

“There’s growth and then there’s maintenance, which one do you want?” challenges Hodge. “I’m definitely not a trainer. I am no nutritionist. I don’t know none of these things. But I do know that your body will get used to something at a certain point and then if you want to go beyond that, you’re going to have to push yourself. So, it really comes down to how far you want to push yourself.”

For Hodge, the objective can change with each role. “My goal, to get when I’m in the gym, is not necessarily to count reps or to meet, you know, a certain number of sets or anything like that. My goal is, I want this particular type of physique. I want this kind of strength. I want this kind of mobility. So, everything that I do is determined by that. I’m not setting a number saying I want to go in there and hit 12 reps.” Instead of being bound by pre-determined rep counts, Hodge explains that he listens to his body. “I want to go in there and hit this level of strength, so if that means I got to do 15 or 16 reps, I got to do it.”

Hodges approach, working toward failure for hypertrophy, is a sure-fire way to force the body to adapt, but he’s also sensible about not injuring himself. “Or, if I have to hit a certain weight and bring it down to like 5 reps, you’ve got to be smart about how you do it. But the

actual initiative practice that goes into meeting your goal is determined by the outcome that you want for the goal.”

Cross season two will stream from February 11, 2026, on Prime Video

To follow Aldis Hodge on Instagram, click here.